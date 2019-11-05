Toyota brought three modified Supras to SEMA 2019, and they all have big wings

Toyota

While the focus of Toyota's stand at this year's SEMA show will likely be on the Supra 3000GT concept, it also brought three other modified Supras that all have big wings.

The most "subtle" of the three is the GR Supra Heritage Edition pictured above, and it might also be my favorite. The mission brief, set by Toyota's marketing division, was to pay homage to the Mk 4 Supra, and it's obvious at first glance. That curved rear wing was nabbed directly from an Mk 4 Supra -- albeit modified to fit the new car's body -- and it makes the Supra look more complete to my eyes. It also gets vented front fenders, new side skirts, a diffuser with a center-exit exhaust setup and a sweet front splitter.

A freer-flowing turbo, a custom intake and new engine-management software boost the Supra's inline-six to 500 horsepower. In order to fit much wider wheels and tires without widening the body, an inboard rocker arm system created by Scarbo Performance replaces the rear suspension setup. HRE wheels, TEIN coilovers and Brembo brakes round out the performance mods.

But the coolest modification to the Heritage model are the head- and taillights. The round LED elements are a direct throwback to the Mk 4, and the housings are completely custom and with lenses made from acrylic. While they're small details, the lights really round out the look. The Heritage is sure to hit Supra enthusiasts right in the feels, which we're sure was Toyota's intent. Hopefully, for our sake and theirs, something like it will go into production.

The Supra Wasabi concept was created by Toyota's Genuine Accessory team, and its name comes from its searing green paint. Toyota says that the Wasabi is "a gauge to measure consumer interest," meaning if components are well received, they could go into production and be available through Toyota's catalog. The body kit consists of larger splitter, diffuser and side-skirt elements, as well as a high-mounted wing painted white that matches the car's stripes. A "super-single" center-exit exhaust system has tips that look like bundt cake molds, but Toyota doesn't say if it adds any extra power.

Wide 20-inch forged aluminum wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires hide larger brake rotors with six-piston calipers up front and four-piston ones in the rear. The Wasabi is fitted with an adjustable coilover suspension setup with monotube dampers from Öhlins, and there's a strut tower brace from Toyota under the hood. Everything on the Wasabi seems ready for sale, so don't be surprised if many of the parts become available to order in the near future.

Last up is the craziest of the three, the Supra Hyperboost Edition. Its 20-piece body kit is made from carbon fiber and was designed to easily bolt on, and the roof is carbon fiber as well. The three-piece Lightspeed Racing wheels are massive, with tires sized 285/35R20 up front and 335/25R20 out back, and the car is dropped using a KW coilover suspension kit. The whole thing is set off by TRD Cement Grey paint, which contrasts well with the red wheels.

The Hyperspeed name starts making the most sense when you look under the hood. Its BMW-derived turbocharged inline-six has been boosted to 750 horsepower, more than double what the stock Supra makes. This is thanks to a custom turbo kit, a new downpipe and a titanium exhaust system from Boost Logic. For extra stopping power, a Brembo Big Brake Kit has been fitted.

While these Supras are what will be at Toyota's official SEMA stand -- along with the Supra GT4, the Supra Performance Line concept, the aforementioned 3000GT, the Supra NASCAR racer and a Supra pace car for the NASCAR series -- we expect the new Supra to be one of the most popular vehicles at this year's show, period. And there will surely be some even crazier than Toyota's own creations.