2020 Polestar 1 performance plug-in hybrid powers up for production

Electric performance brand Polestar's first model, the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid, is ready for production. But it may not be everyone's cup of tea.

With two electric motors at the rear axle and a gasoline hybrid system powering the front wheels, the Polestar 1 is good for 619 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of total torque. Mmm!

The hybrid is nearly a stroke-for-stroke recreation of the gorgeous Volvo Concept Coupe and wears the retro muscle proportions well.

The Polestar 1's paint -- available with an optional matte clear coat -- hides the coupe's near-complete carbon fiber chassis, which saves about 500 pounds versus steel construction.

The hybrid is still a hefty boi, tipping the scales at over 5,100 pounds.

With a sport-tuned suspension, plenty of grip and tons of torque on tap, the hybrid hides its heft well once it hits the road.

Plugging in and charging its 32-kilowatt-hour battery pack unlocks up to 70 pure rear-driven electric miles (on the European WLTP cycle) or, in Power mode, the full potential 738 all-wheel driven pound-feet.

Our example attracted a lot of attention during the day's drive. The performance hybrid will face stiff competition in a strong class of battery electric vehicles in its lofty price range, however.

At $155,000, the Polestar 1 comes with some serious sticker shock. The price is justifiable considering the hybrid hardware and hand-assembled carbon fiber construction, but will buyers see it that way when cross-shopping the Porsche Taycan?

With only 1,500 examples being built, the Polestar 1 owners club will be a fairly exclusive one. Find out what we think about this hot hybrid by checking out our first drive and second drive reviews or keep clicking for even more photos of this gorgeous ride.

