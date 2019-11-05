2020 Polestar 1 performance plug-in hybrid powers up for production

Plugging in and charging its 32-kilowatt-hour battery pack unlocks up to 70 pure rear-driven electric miles (on the European WLTP cycle) or, in Power mode, the full potential 738 all-wheel driven pound-feet.
At $155,000, the Polestar 1 comes with some serious sticker shock. The price is justifiable considering the hybrid hardware and hand-assembled carbon fiber construction, but will buyers see it that way when cross-shopping the Porsche Taycan?
With only 1,500 examples being built, the Polestar 1 owners club will be a fairly exclusive one. Find out what we think about this hot hybrid by checking out our first drive and second drive reviews or keep clicking for even more photos of this gorgeous ride.