Ford Bronco comes to life in off-road-ready R form

This isn't the production Ford Bronco, but this Ford Bronco R race truck strongly hints at what we'll see from the forthcoming SUV.
It celebrates the 50th anniversary of the original Bronco's overall win at the 1969 Baja 1000.
Not only does this SUV look properly boss for racing duty, its shape hints at good things for the production Bronco.
The extra width and knobby tires won't make it to production, but I bet that grille's look will.
Designers had six months to sketch the SUV and bring it to life, and they worked hard to channel the original Bronco that competed in the Baja race.
It looks like a home run to me.
Ford will unveil the production Bronco in spring of next year.
In the meantime, the Bronco R will take to the starting line at the Baja 1000 later this month on Nov. 22.