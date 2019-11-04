Ford Bronco comes to life in off-road-ready R form

  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R
  • Ford Bronco R

This isn't the production Ford Bronco, but this Ford Bronco R race truck strongly hints at what we'll see from the forthcoming SUV.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
1
of 21

It celebrates the 50th anniversary of the original Bronco's overall win at the 1969 Baja 1000.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
2
of 21

Not only does this SUV look properly boss for racing duty, its shape hints at good things for the production Bronco.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
3
of 21

The extra width and knobby tires won't make it to production, but I bet that grille's look will.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
4
of 21

Designers had six months to sketch the SUV and bring it to life, and they worked hard to channel the original Bronco that competed in the Baja race.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
5
of 21

It looks like a home run to me.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
6
of 21

Ford will unveil the production Bronco in spring of next year.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
7
of 21

In the meantime, the Bronco R will take to the starting line at the Baja 1000 later this month on Nov. 22.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
8
of 21
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
9
of 21
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
10
of 21
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
11
of 21
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
12
of 21
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
13
of 21
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
14
of 21
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
15
of 21
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
16
of 21
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
17
of 21
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
18
of 21
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
19
of 21
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
20
of 21
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
21
of 21
Now Reading

Ford Bronco comes to life in off-road-ready R form

Up Next

2018 Ford F-150 looks ravishing in red

Latest Stories

V8-powered Nissan Frontier, 750-horsepower 370Z storm into SEMA

V8-powered Nissan Frontier, 750-horsepower 370Z storm into SEMA

by
Toyota brought three modified Supras to SEMA 2019, and they all have big wings

Toyota brought three modified Supras to SEMA 2019, and they all have big wings

by
The Toyota GR Supra 3000GT concept reimagines a classic TRD creation for SEMA

The Toyota GR Supra 3000GT concept reimagines a classic TRD creation for SEMA

by
Harley-Davidson's 2020 Bronx and Pan American EICMA debuts are big flags planted in a brave new world

Harley-Davidson's 2020 Bronx and Pan American EICMA debuts are big flags planted in a brave new world

by
Kia Futuron SUV concept lights the way for a new design language

Kia Futuron SUV concept lights the way for a new design language

by