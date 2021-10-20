Americans like their pickup trucks, that's for sure. For automakers looking to wade into the world of electric vehicles, turning to pickups looks like a smart decision. Combine a popular segment with a zero-emissions powertrain, and voila, a company might be onto something. The number of these trucks continues to grow, so we've broken it all down to explain every electric pickup truck on the way or launching now. Check out all of these silent-hauling and trucking machines below.

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford F-150 Lightning



The 2022 F-150 Lightning took this blossoming segment by storm earlier this year. The truck isn't unlike a standard F-150 in appearance, which may help it gain mainstream acceptance. Its specs, too, are respectable with up to 300 miles of range, full-time four-wheel drive, and up to 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque. Mash the throttle and 0-60 mph comes in around 4.4 seconds. None of those figures are anything to brush off, especially considering Ford wants the Lightning to act just like a standard F-150 when it comes to payload and towing. Ford estimates 2,000 pounds worth of payload is good before the truck cries uncle, and it can tow up to 10,000 pounds behind it.

The F-150 Lightning will come in two powertrain flavors: Standard Range and Extended Range. The former will be good for about 230 miles and comes with less power. Beyond that, trims include the base commercial-oriented Pro truck, XLT, Lariat and Limited. Prices for the pickup will start at around $40,000 for the base truck, while a well-equipped XLT will ring in around $53,000. Option this sucker up and you're looking at around $90,000 for a Limited. Keep in mind, the $7,500 federal tax credit is available for the F-150 Lightning, too, if applicable in your situation. Reservations are open before production starts in spring 2022. Of all the trucks on our list, this one should really test if Americans want an electric truck. The F-150 is the country's best-selling vehicle, after all.

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Chevy Silverado EV

Chevrolet let the world in on the worst-kept secret in April: It has an electric Silverado coming. Details are awfully slim at the moment, but expect it to be a lot more affordable than the GMC Hummer EV pickup, which you'll find right below.

In August, the Bowtie brand let it be known the Silverado EV will rock 24-inch wheels and sport four-wheel steering. And in October, Chevy shared a dark teaser image of the truck's glass roof, which looks pretty neat. We also learned the truck will follow the F-150 Lightning's lead with a commercial version and trucks specifically for retail buyers. Expect at least 400 miles of range on GM's Ultium EV platform, but we won't have to speculate much for longer. Chevy said the pickup will make its debut at CES 2022, where General Motors CEO Mary Barra will deliver a keynote address. Production should take place at the automaker's Factory Zero before 2025.

Enlarge Image GMC

GMC Hummer EV

Yes, its full title is the GMC Hummer EV. Why? This isn't a total reboot of the Hummer brand. Instead, GMC will sell the Hummer EV pickup as a sub-brand of sorts at its dealers. Nevertheless, it's one of the greatest vehicle name resurrections in history after its predecessor died just over 10 years ago.

The Hummer EV Edition 1 -- the truck's launch edition -- promises 350-plus miles of range, a trimotor layout, 1,000 horsepower and an estimated 0-60 mph time of 3 seconds, but it's not clear if those specs will translate to lesser Hummers. I wouldn't bet on it, to be honest. For those who opt for the first Hummer EVs, there's a lot of other good stuff onboard, though.

GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving assistant is standard, an adaptive air suspension and a four-wheel steering system with the much-hyped CrabWalk mode. The latter lets the truck move diagonally as the front and rear tires steer at the same angle. A set of 18-inch wheels feature with 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler tires start to kick up the off-road prowess, but underbody armor, rock sliders and super nifty underbody cameras give drivers a ton of ways to view their doings as they tackle dirt, mud and everything in between.

Prices for the Edition 1, which is sold out, start at $112,595 before a destination charge. GMC still plans to launch the pickup this year before the standard truck comes in 2022, and a more "affordable" variant arrives in 2023 with a dual-motor setup. "Affordable" is relative since it'll cost $89,995. If that's a little too rich for your blood, the "base" Hummer EV arrives in spring of 2024 and will cost $79,995.

Enlarge Image Ram

One of Stellantis' crown jewels of profitability, Ram, is ready to jump into the electric pickup truck scene. In July, the brand announced it has an electric truck coming for 2024, though it's not clear what size this machine will be. Ram mentioned both the potential for a full-size pickup and a midsize truck, which brings up the possibility of an electric Dakota revival. The teaser image shown provides a glimpse at a pretty futuristic-looking truck, but we have a few years before Ram's ready to rip the sheets off it.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Tesla Cybertruck

It seems even those who wouldn't bat an eye at new vehicle debuts know about the futuristic electric pickup truck. With CEO Elon Musk present to usher the radical machine into the world (and oversee the smashing of its window), the Cybertruck put the EV pickup segment on notice and showed there may actually be a place for them in the future.

Tesla plans to offer the Cybertruck in three flavors: a tri-motor, all-wheel drive model; a dual-motor AWD model; and a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive version will serve as the base pickup. Prices should start at $39,900, but the first trucks will be the tri-motor models with a starting price of $69,900. Performance ranges with the models, but tri-motor buyers will be looking at around 500 miles of range, 0 to 60 mph times of 2.9 seconds and a 14,000-pound towing capacity. Beyond that, the dual-motor should return 300 miles of range and tow 10,000 pounds and the single-motor EV pickup will go 250 miles and tow 7,500 pounds.

We learned last year Tesla will build a new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas that will handle Cybertruck production, but it won't kick off this year as planned. Instead, Tesla delayed the truck to 2022 and plans for beta trucks to start testing late this year.

Enlarge Image Rivian

Rivian R1T

Rivian's R1T has garnered a vast amount of interest and held on to it. Even better, the company has a lot of credibility behind its EV pickup, thanks to an influx of investments from companies such as Amazon and even Ford.

The R1T is about the size of a Honda Ridgeline and should do over 400 miles when buyers select the Max battery pack. That configuration will return 800-plus horsepower, too. There's also a large battery pack option that provides at least 300 miles of range. Rivian also plans to announce another R1T model that targets around 250 miles of range.

The company thinks it's struck the right balance between an EV pickup people can drive daily, but also not be afraid to take off roading. It's even got lots of neat storage options and a potential list of nifty accessories coming. Production was supposed to start last year, but the company pushed its timeline back amid the pandemic. After a handful of delays this year, Rivian built the first customer trucks to begin deliveries in September. Prices start at $67,500.

Enlarge Image Bollinger

Bollinger B2

The Bollinger B2 is the pickup version of the Michigan-based startup firm's first vehicle, the B1 SUV, and it shares the same sharp looks and specs. Overall, the B2 is more of a back-to-basics approach, even if the starting price is a cool $125,000. At the truck's debut all the way back in 2017, the company said there will be a choice of 60 kWh or 100 kWh batteries, but Bollinger in April spoke of 120 kWh and 180 kWh batteries for its B2 chassis cab version. Thankfully, these batteries will head to the retail trucks with 200 miles of range as the starting point. The original 120-mile range estimate just doesn't cut it by today's standards.

The rest of the specs are pretty impressive, including 614 hp, 668 lb-ft of torque and a competitive towing capacity of 7,500 pounds. The B2 will handle 5,000 pounds worth of payload, too.

The B2 was supposed to come to market last year, and the company's been mighty quiet this year, too. Perhaps we're looking at 2022 for when Bollinger's pickup finally hits the market. The startup recently moved into a new headquarters and announced a hiring spree to double its workforce. Earlier this year, it also announced plans to build Class 3, 4 and 5 work trucks.

Enlarge Image Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Endurance

One of the more troubled pickups on this list is Lordstown Motors' Endurance. The company came to life after purchasing General Motors' plant in Lordstown, Ohio, last year and it immediately revealed plans for its first model, the Endurance pickup. Despite the work to build beta trucks, and ride-along opportunities, poor financial news left the startup in need of cash. Badly.

Preorders remain open for the truck, though the company this summer said it has no binding orders thus far as it works to secure new capital. Lordstown Motors insisted it would begin production of the truck this past September, though that date came and went without any news. Instead, we learned the startup intended to sell its plant in Ohio to Taiwan's Foxconn. It's not clear what will become of the truck, but if it happens, the Endurance should sport a 250-mile range and 600 horsepower, thanks to four in-wheel motors. The truck should also handle 7,500 pounds when towing. Prices start at $52,500.

Enlarge Image Atlis

Atlis XT

Atlis made a splash in early 2019 when it announced its XT electric pickup truck. News went quiet on this impressive-sound machine, but we got an update back in September. This big guy is meant to compete more with heavy-duty pickups, and the specs reflect its intentions. The company plans to offer a dually version of the XT and it should tow up to 35,000 pounds. An air suspension will create 12 inches of ground clearance, and yes, the company plans to offer a fifth-wheel gooseneck hitch for big towing jobs.

Details on the powertrain are few and far between, but one battery pack should come in at 125 kWh and sport a tabless prismatic design. The company also promises quick charging times of fewer than 15 minutes with what it calls an "Atlis 1.5 MW charging station." Atlis also said it wants to offer the truck with 300, 400 and 500 miles worth of range in different variations. The price should start around $45,000, which seems rather ambitious, but the company also detailed an "Atlis Subscribers Club" purchasing model. For $700 per month, subscribers will get the truck, insurance, maintenance and even charging covered. The monthly cost will climb based on extra features. For those that want one, they'll need to help Atlis raise the cash to put the truck into production first. In-house R&D continues in Mesa, Arizona.

Enlarge Image Henrik Fisker/Twitter

Fisker Alaska

The Fisker Alaska is at the bottom of this list because we really don't know anything about it. The pickup only came to light after the CEO of Fisker, Henrik Fisker, tweeted this image back in February and quickly deleted it. Fisker at the time told Roadshow it couldn't confirm the model or the name shown in the image but said it's "indeed working on a modular electric vehicle platform that may underpin several different affordable EV models." The statement sounds like a great way to not confirm, but also confirm, there's a pickup truck coming.

Fisker's currently focused on launching its Ocean SUV next year, so it'll likely be awhile before we see or hear anything about the Alaska -- if it makes it to production and keeps that name. The startup may like to know that French automaker Renault already has a pickup called the Alaskan.