Bollinger B2 chassis cab could be your future electric workhorse

The automotive industry's compass points toward an electric future, and that will include all types of commercial vehicles as well. Startup Bollinger wants in on the future, so it's gone ahead and created what you see here.

The company on Thursday revealed the Bollinger B2 chassis cab based on a modified platform suited for commercial vehicles. The firm showed this platform off previously, but now we can see just what the final product looks like. The B2CC is rated for Class 3 duties, or models with a gross vehicle weight rating between 10,000 and 14,000 pounds. It'll also support up to a 5,000-pound payload.

Bollinger said customers will have the choice of two- and four-door body styles, full-cab and cutaway cabs and they'll come standard with a 120 kilowatt-hour battery pack, but a 180 kWh pack will be optional. Like the pedestrian vehicles Bollinger has in the pipeline, the B2CC still rocks two electric motors, hydraulic power steering and there's a 10-kilowatt charger onboard.

The company didn't dish out prices for the commercial application, but they likely won't be cheap, judging by the firm's prices for its other vehicles. The regular B2 pickup and B1 SUV will start at $125,000, which is a serious amount of cash. Preorders remain open for the two vehicles, but the B2CC will go on sale in late 2021.