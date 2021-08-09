Tesla Cybertruck delay confirmed, now coming in 2022

Enlarge Image Tesla

After debuting the Tesla Cybertruck back in 2019, the company promised we'd see the electric truck start rolling off an assembly line in late 2021. If you follow Tesla, you know the company's timelines can be a little... ambitious, and it's now confirmed that the Cybertruck is next to follow that story arc. Over the weekend, the company's website was updated to show production for the electric pickup won't start until 2022 at the earliest. The changes follow remarks from company executives during Tesla's second-quarter earnings call last month hinting this was the case.

Lars Moravy, vice president of vehicle engineering at Tesla, did his best not to confirm a delay during the call. But in the process, he essentially did.

"[The] Cybertruck is at a stage where we finished basic engineering of the architecture of the vehicle. With the Cybertruck, we are redefining how a vehicle is being made," Moravy said. "As [Tesla CEO Elon Musk] said, it carries much of the structural pack and large casting design of the Model Y being built in Berlin and Austin. Obviously, those take priority over the Cybertruck, but we are moving into the beta phases of Cybertruck later this year and we will be looking to ramp up production at Giga Texas after Model Y is up and running."

If the company planned for beta trucks later this year, there was nowhere near enough time to start actual production in late 2021. Tesla does not operate a public relations department to field requests for comment, so we don't have the option to ask for additional clarification. However, this weekend's website changes confirm what was pretty clear from Moravy's comments. It seems Tesla is focused on getting the Model Y lines up and running in Austin, Texas, and wants its new factory in Germany online.

The company was originally meant to begin production of the Cybertruck tri-motor variant -- the most expensive model -- this year. Following that, the dual- and single-motor variants were supposed to follow in 2022. It wouldn't be surprising if the most affordable Cybertrucks don't hit the road until sometime in late 2023, or later, following these changes.