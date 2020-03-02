Fisker Ocean: EV startup details specs, safety and more

Fisker

The Fisker Ocean electric SUV was supposed to be in Switzerland for its European reveal at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. However, the Swiss government last Friday banned all events with over 1,000 people, which led to the show's cancellation this week.

Nevertheless, Fisker pushed ahead with new information on its new electric SUV and detailed additional specs on the Ocean in a Monday release. Perhaps the most useful information is a set of physical dimensions. We didn't break out the measuring stick at the Ocean's initial reveal at CES 2020.

The new electric SUV measures 182 inches long, 76 inches wide and 64 inches tall. The Chevrolet Equinox is a pretty good dimensional comparison -- the Ocean is only a few inches wider than Chevy's compact crossover but nearly matches its dimensions otherwise. Further, Fisker says there's 25 cubic feet worth of cargo space, once owners take the parcel shelf out of the rear. Thanks to the California Mode, drivers can also lower the rear window completely if they've got particularly long items to carry.

The Ocean is all about efficiency and sustainability though, which reflects in the way Fisker approached aerodynamics and cooling. A computer system regulates how much air heads to the cooling radiator for maximum aero efficiency, according to Fisker. It also helps regulate the battery temperature.

In the event of a crash, Fisker says the Ocean is totally prepared to keep its passengers and the battery pack safe. Batteries burn differently to a car with gasoline onboard. Side-impact protection comes from a unique Fisker structure with side-crash beams. The company didn't detail this unique structure any further, but added every material selected helps keep unnecessary weight off the car and keep passengers safe.

While Fisker still hasn't dished out the most important specs, namely solid performance and range figures, it did provide more engineering details on the suspension. A multi-link rear-axle setup helps make room for the 25 cubic feet of cargo space, but the company believes it also translates in the Ocean's driving dynamics. Sound levels should also be rather low, but we won't know this until we can actually drive one.

Deliveries should start in late 2021. Standard models should arrive with around 300 horsepower, an 80 kilowatt-hour battery and a range somewhere around 250 to 300 miles, according to the company's previous information. Reservations remain open with two options: a flexible lease for $379 per month or a purchase option with a $37,499 price tag.