Elon Musk hints that Tesla has 250,000 Cybertruck orders

Tesla

Tesla boss Elon Musk has been tweeting regularly about Cybertruck since its unveiling last week, and suggested on Wednesday that it had 250,000 orders for its angular electric pickup truck -- a 50,000 jump from the number he hinted at on Sunday.

On Monday, Musk offered an explanation about how its "armor glass" was shattered by a steel ball after the body held up to multiple sledgehammer strikes during its reveal event.

"Sledgehammer impact on door cracked base of glass, which is why steel ball didn't bounce off. Should have done steel ball on window, *then* sledgehammer the door. Next time ... " he confirmed to a follower.

Tesla's Cybertruck offers a startling new take on the pickup truck -- it's like something out of a sci-fi movie. There's even an ATV that can fit inside the truck's bed. But it's not the only electric-powered pickup truck driving toward the market. There's the Rivian R1T for one, and the Bollinger B2 for another.

Pickup trucks are wildly popular with American consumers, with almost 3 million sold in 2018.

Meanwhile, Tesla continues to ramp up production of its Model 3 sedan and is looking to start production of the Model Y crossover, and has promised a new Tesla Roadster.

Reserving a Cybertruck costs $100, with options ranging from $39,900 to $69,900, and production will begin in late 2021. Musk noted that the truck will be Tesla's "last product unveil for a while," but promised more announcements in 2020. He also said the company is likely to offer "a smaller Cybertruck" eventually.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

