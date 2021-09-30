Lordstown Motors will sell its factory to Foxconn, report says

Enlarge Image Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Today may mark yet another unexpected twist in Lordstown Motors' roller coaster trajectory. According to a Bloomberg report on Thursday, the electric truck startup is near a deal to sell its sprawling manufacturing facility in Lordstown, Ohio, to Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group. The deal would not only raise much-needed funds for Lordstown Motors, but perhaps help make better use of the massive complex it acquired from General Motors back in 2019.

Read more: Struggling Lordstown Motors opens its doors as it tries to rev up production

Foxconn did not immediately return a request for comment on the potential deal. Lordstown Motors declined to comment, but Roadshow understands an announcement on the factory's sale may come late this evening. Bloomberg's sources cited in the report added both parties may announce the deal by the end of this week.

The Taiwanese company confirmed its intentions to bring a US manufacturing site online in 2023, though it never formally stated where this site would call home. Rumors suggested a Wisconsin site remained in the running despite a soured relationship over a $10 billion investment deal. As for the kinds of cars Foxconn wants to build, that's unclear, too. It has an off-the-shelf EV platform ready for use and its first customer will be Fisker, the California-based startup. While Fisker works on bringing its Ocean electric SUV to market, it's also working with Foxconn to produce what it calls Project PEAR. All we know is this will be a $30,000 EV, and Foxconn's the one ready to build it.

Perhaps Project PEAR will be an Ohio-made vehicle, should everything fall into place. And perhaps Lordstown will be able to scale up production of its Endurance electric pickup with Foxconn's help. Lordstown previously maintained it would build the first production trucks in September this year. With October less than 24 hours away, the startup's deadline is certain to come and go.