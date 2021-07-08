Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Ram just teased a futuristic electric pickup truck

This battery-powered rig looks like something out of a science-fiction movie. According to the automaker, it should go on sale by 2024.

2024 Ram Electric Truck - teaserEnlarge Image

If this teaser is accurate, Ram's upcoming battery-powered pickup looks like a spaceship.

 Ram

Lots of intriguing electric-vehicle news came out of Stellantis' EV Day media event, which went down on Thursday. Jeep is making waves and Dodge just teased an electrified muscle car that promises boatloads of performance, but likely the biggest news to come out of this event -- figuratively and literally -- is that the Ram truck brand is developing an electric pickup. A shadowy teaser image was briefly shared by the automaker, which shows a windswept truck that looks like something out of a science-fiction movie, far more futuristic than the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning, for instance. Details are scarce right now, but this battery-powered pickup is expected to go on sale by 2024.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

2022 Ram 1500 GT models offer TRX-lite performance features for way less money

