Ram just teased a futuristic electric pickup truck

Lots of intriguing electric-vehicle news came out of Stellantis' EV Day media event, which went down on Thursday. Jeep is making waves and Dodge just teased an electrified muscle car that promises boatloads of performance, but likely the biggest news to come out of this event -- figuratively and literally -- is that the Ram truck brand is developing an electric pickup. A shadowy teaser image was briefly shared by the automaker, which shows a windswept truck that looks like something out of a science-fiction movie, far more futuristic than the upcoming Ford F-150 Lightning, for instance. Details are scarce right now, but this battery-powered pickup is expected to go on sale by 2024.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.