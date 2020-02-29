Chevy C8 Corvette, Geneva Motor Show and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Hello again, Roadshow readers. This week was meant to be a rather typical one building up to the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, but coronavirus fears pumped the brakes on the show. Nevertheless, we still had plenty of news meant for the show to bring you and we even took the mid-engine Chevrolet C8 Corvette on the track.

Here's a look back at everything that happened between Feb. 23-29.

2020 Chevy C8 Corvette

We slid behind the wheel of Chevy's highly anticipated mid-engine sports car last year, but Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens went for round 2. This time, it was all about the car's track capability. After all, moving the engine to the middle of the car was a performance play. Did it work?

2020 Nissan Sentra

Seriously, Nissan worked wonders on the new Sentra on the design side of things. It's a sharp car, something Reviews Editor Emme Hall was happy to point out. The compact sedan shines with regards to value, but it's not a segment leader.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS63

It's big, it's brash and it's got a ton of power. Reviews Editor Andrew Krok found the 2021 GLS63 is maybe at its best with AMG's angriest engine under the hood. It's stupid comfy but houses all the performance one could want with a few switch flips. At the end of the day, Krok's glad it exists.

2020 Corvette track test

You think we'd take the latest Corvette on the track and not get some video? Of course we wouldn't. Check out what Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens has to say about the car and how it performs on a road course.

2020 Nissan Sentra

Nissan needs some home runs as it struggles with falling sales. Reviews Editor Emme Hall found the latest generation far more competitive as it climbs its way out of rental fleets and hopefully into more driveways.

Germy cars

Yes, your car is dirty. Thankfully, there's some stuff you can do now to keep it clean of germs, but Editor-at-Large Brian Cooley also rounded up some neat technology that could make our cars cleaner than ever in the future.