Chevy C8 Corvette, Geneva Motor Show and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hello again, Roadshow readers. This week was meant to be a rather typical one building up to the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, but coronavirus fears pumped the brakes on the show. Nevertheless, we still had plenty of news meant for the show to bring you and we even took the mid-engine Chevrolet C8 Corvette on the track.
Here's a look back at everything that happened between Feb. 23-29.
Top reviews
2020 Chevy C8 Corvette
We slid behind the wheel of Chevy's highly anticipated mid-engine sports car last year, but Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens went for round 2. This time, it was all about the car's track capability. After all, moving the engine to the middle of the car was a performance play. Did it work?
Click here to read our 2020 Chevy C8 Corvette second drive review.
2020 Nissan Sentra
Seriously, Nissan worked wonders on the new Sentra on the design side of things. It's a sharp car, something Reviews Editor Emme Hall was happy to point out. The compact sedan shines with regards to value, but it's not a segment leader.
Click here to read our 2020 Nissan Sentra review.
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS63
It's big, it's brash and it's got a ton of power. Reviews Editor Andrew Krok found the 2021 GLS63 is maybe at its best with AMG's angriest engine under the hood. It's stupid comfy but houses all the performance one could want with a few switch flips. At the end of the day, Krok's glad it exists.
Click here to read our 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS63 first drive review.
Top news
- Coronavirus cancels Geneva Motor Show: As the novel virus continues to spread around the globe, the Swiss government banned events with more than 1,000 people. That put an end to the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.
- Tesla Model Y is coming: Soon-to-be owners received emails from Tesla telling them deliveries are confirmed for March. Now, it's a matter of weeks before the electric SUV is out in the wild.
- Here's what we would have seen in Geneva: We rounded up a number of the cars we were supposed to see at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. It's not the same as seeing them in person, but it'll do.
- It's tee time: The 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI debuted this week. The latest hot hatch was meant for a Geneva debut. Thanks, coronavirus.
- Camry AWD gets a price: Toyota revealed how much it'll cost to equip its popular sedan with all-wheel drive, and it's pretty affordable.
- Polestar Precept: The Swedish EV brand debuted a striking concept car, which was also meant for the Geneva show. Alas, we'll have to wait to see the car in person.
Top videos
2020 Corvette track test
You think we'd take the latest Corvette on the track and not get some video? Of course we wouldn't. Check out what Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens has to say about the car and how it performs on a road course.
2020 Nissan Sentra
Nissan needs some home runs as it struggles with falling sales. Reviews Editor Emme Hall found the latest generation far more competitive as it climbs its way out of rental fleets and hopefully into more driveways.
Germy cars
Yes, your car is dirty. Thankfully, there's some stuff you can do now to keep it clean of germs, but Editor-at-Large Brian Cooley also rounded up some neat technology that could make our cars cleaner than ever in the future.
Discuss: Chevy C8 Corvette, Geneva Motor Show and more: Roadshow's week in review
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.