2020 Toyota Camry AWD option is pretty darn affordable

Enlarge Image Toyota

If you wanted an all-wheel drive family sedan, the Subaru Legacy has long been the sole option. Then came the latest Nissan Altima with AWD, and now, Toyota's joining the party with the 2020 Camry AWD.

We've known about the car and even driven it, but on Wednesday, Toyota told us how much it'll cost -- and it's not bad at all. Adding AWD to the five trims it's offered with will cost an extra $1,400. It's a small price to pay for such a popular option across much of the US these days.

That makes the cheapest way to put an AWD Camry in the driveway a $27,325 proposition for a Camry LE AWD. For comparison's sake, the least expensive Legacy is $23,645, though, it won't be as well equipped as this particular Camry. Then again, if AWD is your sole reason for shopping the segment, the Legacy makes its point with perhaps a touch of value.

Moving up the ladder, prices for all Camry AWD models is as follows:

Camry SE AWD, $28,525

Camry Nightshade AWD, $29,225

Camry XLE AWD, $31,810

Camry XSE AWD, $32,360

Do note, this isn't a full-time AWD system. Instead, the AWD system decouples from the rear axle to turn the car back into a front-wheel-drive sedan. The option also isn't available with the V6 powertrain, only the 2.5-liter inline-four engine with 202 horsepower. What buyers do get are a few standard goods that cold-weather dwellers will appreciate, such as standard heated seats.

Buyers will find the 2020 Camry AWD at dealers this spring, but don't forget about the Avalon AWD. The larger sedan is on its way and will launch this fall as a 2021 model.