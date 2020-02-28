2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS63 is excessive

  • 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS63
It's hard to wrap your head around the physics of a vehicle the size of a small office park carrying around enough power to nearly keep pace with supercars.    

Yet, that's precisely what the GLS63 is.     

Does a vehicle like the GLS63 make sense?    

Well, yes and no. But after taking a quick spin in one, I can assure you that no matter your opinion on its provenance, it's hard not to smile at full tilt.

The new sheriff in town packs a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 that pushes output to a stratospheric 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.

For the first time, Mercedes-AMG has also seen fit to throw in the 48-volt mild hybrid setup from its 53 line.     

EQ-Boost, as it's called, slaps an electric motor between the engine and nine-speed automatic transmission that can add an extra 21 horsepower and 184 horsepower. 

It's hard to walk away from the GLS63 anything less than impressed.    

It's just as comfortable as I want a Mercedes to be, yet a simple switch can flip everything on its head and give the vehicle almost preternatural agility.     

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS63.

