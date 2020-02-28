2020 Geneva Motor Show: What we would have seen

Enlarge Image Volkswagen

Well, folks, the 2020 Geneva Motor Show has been canceled due to growing coronavirus concerns. But since a number of high-profile debuts were planned for next week, let's take a look at everything we were expecting to see at the show.

Aiways U6ion

Before we go any further, no, I have no idea how to pronounce this car's name, and I'll only embarrass myself if I try.

Anyway, this is the U6ion from the Chinese automaker Aiways. Built as a sort of coupe variant of the already-in-production U5 crossover, the U6ion (I'm pretty sure it's "U-six-ion") is also electric, packing a 65-kilowatt-hour battery, but range figures are not immediately available. It's a cool little thing, with some clever styling that reminds me of some of Audi's latest and greatest concepts.

Apex AP-0 concept

Apex is a Hong Kong-based startup that already has one vehicle, the AP-1, which uses a Ford Focus RS four-cylinder engine. The AP-0 is an electric follow-up concept that takes things in weird, neat directions.

Gamification is at the heart of the AP-0 concept. Its augmented-reality display can put a race instructor into the car virtually. The AP-0 also packs lidar to help identify potential hazards. We don't know too much more about it, because Apex is holding back most of its information for now.

Aston Martin DBX Q

Bespoke divisions are so hot right now. After all, why buy an exotic marque if you're not able to put extra-special (and extra-expensive) touches on it?

Aston Martin is bringing a DBX to Geneva, but not the one we've already seen. Instead, it'll bring variants with a bespoke touch from the Q by Aston Martin division. Split between two categories, Collection and Commission, these options comprise unique colors, trims and other features not available without going through Q. Do yourself a favor and check out the absolutely wild carbon-fiber trim inside one of 'em.

Audi A3 Sportback

Audi has already rolled out a new generation of its Q3 compact crossover, so it makes sense that the lower-riding hatchback is due for some love, too.

Autocar reports that Audi was expected to show off the new A3 Sportback in Geneva this year, with some outlets already having previewed it in camouflaged prototype form. The report claims the five-door hatchback will come out first, followed by a liftback variant, while the cabriolet model is probably not coming back. As usual, expect hotter variants to crop up in the future, too.

Bentley Bacalar

CNET's own Jeff Bakalar will be smitten to hear that Bentley has finally named a vehicle after him, even though they spelled it wrong.

The Bacalar will be Bentley's second two-seat car since 1930, which is pretty obvious considering the sole teaser we've seen so far only shows two seats. We don't know what to expect yet, but odds are it'll be richly appointed with some radical styling that builds on Bentley's major evolutions of late. We can't wait to see what it actually looks like. Start saving up, Jeff.

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner Convertible

Aston Martin isn't the only automaker rolling out some especially trick high-end appointments. Bentley's down to clown, too.

This Mulliner Convertible might not look all that different from the standard Conti GT, but the devil's in the details. The interior has over 400,000 individual stitches and a Breitling watch, with eight total custom configurations from which to choose. The wheels are exclusive, too, because what good is a fancy car without a special set of rollers?

BMW i4 Concept

A new era of mobility, #bornelectric.

The body of a Gran Coupé, totally emission-free. The #BMW Concept i4 is coming soon. #THEConcepti4 pic.twitter.com/R2UIfeLnqL — BMW i (@BMWi) February 25, 2020

We'll be getting our first glimpse at the next 4 Series Gran Coupe by way of this electric concept, the i4. But this isn't just a showcar -- BMW will bring this fully electric four-door to production, and we hear it'll look a lot like the concept previewed here.

Citroen Ami

And now, it's time to let the French have a turn.

Citroen's adorable little Ami electric vehicle is one of the cooler cars we expected to see in Geneva this year. Its small size means French drivers as young as 14 can slide behind the wheel, since it's technically classified as a quadricycle. It's also delightfully inexpensive, with a lease costing the equivalent of $22 per month, while car-sharing will be available for less than $1 per minute. You'll be able to scoop one up online, and there's even a home delivery option on offer.

Czinger 21C

It wouldn't be Geneva without a wild hypercar, and this year, it's the Czinger 21C's time to shine.

This hybrid supercar utilizes a 2.88-liter (yep) V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft, which produces a reported 1,250 hp with a redline of 11,000 rpm. Some of that power comes from the two electric motors, one connected to each front wheel. The automaker claims it'll hit 268 mph with a 0-to-62-mph time of 1.9 seconds. Yowza. Czinger plans to build 80 of 'em.

Hyundai

Hyundai Prophecy concept

Concepts usually preview production cars or tech in one way or another, so the name of Hyundai's latest concept is pretty on the nose.

The Hyundai Prophecy concept car is expected to debut next week and, presumably, tell us about the future. It's believed that this concept car will spell out the direction Hyundai's future EVs will take, albeit perhaps a bit less hyperstylized. Aside from it being electric, we don't really have much information beyond the teaser image, so we'll have to wait until next week to get the full story.

Kia Sorento

Kia has seen fit to throw down just about every bit of information about its latest SUV, the 2021 Sorento.

The new Sorento picks up some seriously rugged looks, a good deal of which takes inspiration from the larger (and wildly popular) Telluride. The inside takes a unique focus on luxury, helping shed the image of Korean automakers as producers of cost-effective plastic buckets. Under the hood are a 1.6-liter gas engine and a mild-hybrid system, and it's believed that other electrified variants may follow in the future.

Mercedes-AMG GLA45

Pocket-rocket enthusiasts will be stoked for the new GLA45, which promises some proper power and on-road capability.

The Mercedes-AMG GLA45 now carries the same fresh looks as the rest of the GLA-Class lineup, with new tech inside and some better styling outside. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 that makes 382 hp and 354 lb-ft. There's a hopped-up S variant, too, but the US won't get that one. The GLA45 exemplifies the AMG experience with large aggressive wheels, a big ol' wing and a set of dive planes on the front bumper. Having driven the CLA45 already, I can all but guarantee that this thing will scoot.

Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe

If it happens to one of Mercedes-Benz's long-roof SUVs, it'll likely happen to the shapelier coupe variant, as well. And what do you know, that's what we have here.

The Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe is officially here, following early media drives of the more cargo-friendly variant. Like its sibling, the GLE63 S Coupe combines a 4.0-liter V8 with the EQ Boost 48-volt mild hybrid system. Output from the motor alone is 603 hp and 627 lb-ft, with the electric motor filling in torque gaps for better responsiveness. It looks the same as the standard GLE-Class Coupe, albeit with more tailpipes, more diffuser and way more lower grille.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

It's sedan time, baby.

Following a midcycle refresh of Mercedes' S-Class for the 2018 model year, the S-Class' slightly smaller E-Class sibling is now due for a freshening. So far, we've only seen a brief teaser of this classic four-door's front end, with headlights that look closer to the units seen on new Mercs like the GLE-Class. It's safe to assume there will be both fire-breathing and green-leaning variants in the future, even if they don't debut in Geneva, but we'll learn more in just a few days.

Polestar Precept concept

Polestar is on a tear. The Polestar 1 and Polestar 2 are soon to enter the market, but Volvo's former performance arm still has plenty more up its sleeve.

Enter the Precept concept. This aggressively styled bad boy gives us even more insight into where Polestar plans to take its electric vehicles. There's a hint of Volvo in there by way of the headlights, which sort of retain the "Thor's hammer" style of all modern Swede machines, but the rest is pure Polestar. If you want a Model S that looks like it debuted in 2075, this is the concept car for you.

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Oh yes, it's back. Shortly after pulling back the wraps on the eighth-generation Golf, VW went ahead and trotted out its sportier sibling, the GTI.

The eighth-generation GTI carries the same "I'm still unsure if I like it or not" looks as its more pedestrian relative, but things get a little sharper thanks to a more aggressive bumper and bigger, cooler wheels. Power from its 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 rises from 228 hp to 245, while torque rises from 258 lb-ft to 273. A manual is standard, but a dual-clutch automatic is available, and yes, you can still get it with plaid seats.

Volkswagen Touareg R

It wouldn't be the Geneva Motor Show without a heapin' helpin' of forbidden fruit, and the VW Group is more than happy to oblige us in 2020.

The VW Touareg R is the sharpest, most aggressive variant of the Touareg SUV that is no longer on sale in the US. It combines a 3.0-liter V6 and an electric motor to produce a net 455 hp and 516 lb-ft. It's unclear how long this plug-in hybrid SUV can travel on battery alone, but we'll likely get some more specs at the official unveiling during the show. For now, with a top speed of 155 mph and some serious looks, I think we have yet another poster car for kids to fawn over (even if it's an SUV).