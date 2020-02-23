Q by Aston Martin's DBX has wild carbon fiber trim

Aston Martin is revealing custom design options for the DBX from its Q by Aston Martin division at the Geneva Motor Show.
The Q branch offers its own design ideas and will also create completely bespoke colors and trims commissioned by customers.
This DBX has insane "technical-finish" carbon fiber trim that looks like a pixelated glitch in the image.
To achieve the final finish the carbon had to go through 12 hours of curing and then 90 hours of mixing.
Another commissioned item is a cargo floor made from one massive piece of carbon fiber.
The paint is called Satin Xenon Grey, and it's part of the DBX's "standard" Q options list.
The gloss-black 22-inch wheels are one of the bespoke options, though.
This DBX also has special aluminum trim with a diamond pattern that was milled from a solid block of metal.
Aston offers a range of accessories for the DBX that includes leather-covered dog beds.
The DBX starts at $192,986, but custom options will make that price skyrocket very quickly and very easily.
The first DBX units will hit US dealerships in the second half of the year.