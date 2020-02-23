Q by Aston Martin's DBX has wild carbon fiber trim

  • aston-martin-dbx-q-bespoke-110
  • aston-martin-dbx-q-bespoke-111
  • aston-martin-dbx-q-bespoke-112
  • aston-martin-dbx-q-bespoke-113
  • aston-martin-dbx-q-bespoke-115
  • aston-martin-dbx-q-bespoke-116
  • aston-martin-dbx-q-bespoke-114
  • aston-martin-dbx-q-bespoke-117
  • aston-martin-dbx-q-bespoke-118
  • aston-martin-dbx-q-bespoke-119
  • aston-martin-dbx-q-bespoke-120

Aston Martin is revealing custom design options for the DBX from its Q by Aston Martin division at the Geneva Motor Show.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
1
of 11

The Q branch offers its own design ideas and will also create completely bespoke colors and trims commissioned by customers.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
2
of 11

This DBX has insane "technical-finish" carbon fiber trim that looks like a pixelated glitch in the image.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
3
of 11

To achieve the final finish the carbon had to go through 12 hours of curing and then 90 hours of mixing.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
4
of 11

Another commissioned item is a cargo floor made from one massive piece of carbon fiber.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
5
of 11

The paint is called Satin Xenon Grey, and it's part of the DBX's "standard" Q options list.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
6
of 11

The gloss-black 22-inch wheels are one of the bespoke options, though.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
7
of 11

This DBX also has special aluminum trim with a diamond pattern that was milled from a solid block of metal.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
8
of 11

Aston offers a range of accessories for the DBX that includes leather-covered dog beds.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
9
of 11

The DBX starts at $192,986, but custom options will make that price skyrocket very quickly and very easily.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
10
of 11

The first DBX units will hit US dealerships in the second half of the year.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
11
of 11
Now Reading

Q by Aston Martin's DBX has wild carbon fiber trim

Up Next

2021 Kia Sorento sharpens up for Geneva Motor Show debut

Latest Stories

Aston Martin DBX gets fancier 'Q by Aston Martin' bespoke options

Aston Martin DBX gets fancier 'Q by Aston Martin' bespoke options

by
Portland's One Moto Show is a party and you're always invited

Portland's One Moto Show is a party and you're always invited

by
See the cars of the USSR at Latvia's Riga Motor Museum

See the cars of the USSR at Latvia's Riga Motor Museum

by
Real-life Gran Turismo, Tesla Model Y range and more: Roadshow's week in review

Real-life Gran Turismo, Tesla Model Y range and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S first ride: A Duc for all seasons

2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S first ride: A Duc for all seasons

by