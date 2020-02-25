2020 Cadillac CT5-V is sharp and sophisticated

  • 2020 Cadillac CT5-V
The CT5-V is the high-performance version of Cadillac's latest sport sedan.

Its sleek fastback and excellent proportions make it quite the stunner out on the road.

Under the hood is a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, good for 360 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque.

Power goes down to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is available. 

The CT5-V gets quad exhaust in the rear, as well as a unique lower fascia.

19-inch wheels are standard with summer performance tires. All-wheel-drive versions get optional all-season tires. 

The CT5-V gets the latest version of Magnetic Ride Control, for superb handling.

An electronic limited-slip differential helps keep the power going to the wheel with the most traction.

Drive modes like Tour, Sport, Snow/Ice and Track can keep things mild or wild.

The 2020 Cadillac CT5-V starts at $48,690, including $995 for destination. All-wheel drive adds $2,600 to that price.

Keep scrolling for more photos of this stunning sport sedan.

