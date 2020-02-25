Late Monday evening, those with a Tesla Model Y reservation received some very exciting news. Judging by a flurry of Twitter activity, the Model Y is nearly ready to ship out to eager buyers.
Numerous Twitter accounts have posted email screenshots from Tesla that declare the Model Y is ready for delivery in March and asks soon-to-be owners when they're available to take delivery of their new electric vehicle. After setting a timeframe, the email says future owners will receive another notification on when they can complete any remaining steps, such as financing or a vehicle trade-in.
The quick movement is unlike past experiences, which saw bottlenecks and delays make for a slow start to Model 3 deliveries. Today, however, Tesla appears to be firing on all cylinders (internal-combustion engine joke totally on purpose) when it comes to production timelines. In fact, the carmaker said during its fourth quarter earnings call the Model Y was coming ahead of schedule, which led us to the March 2020 delivery date.
Tesla began early production of its latest model this past January, and with a few years of experience building a more mass-market vehicle in the Model 3, it'll hopefully lead to fewer hiccups as Model Y deliveries ramp up. Aside from US production, the company also plans to build the Model Y locally in China at its new production facility outside of Shanghai. There, Model 3 production is currently underway.
The first Model Y crossovers will be the Performance variant, which returns a pretty great range rating. The EPA estimates the EV will go 315 miles on a charge, which handily outdoes any other electric vehicle in the Model Y's segment. The Long Range variant will come next this year.
Those with orders for the Model Y Standard Range will have a little longer to wait as Tesla estimates 2021 for first deliveries of the more affordable electric crossover.
Discuss: Tesla Model Y prepares for first deliveries, officially
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.