2022 Honda Civic Si driven, BMW XM concept revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here we are in December, folks. Welcome. As we roll into the festive season, as always we drove plenty of great cars and covered all the biggest news.

Top reviews

Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin hit the road in the 2022 Honda Civic Si, and it's a marked improvement over the last one.

Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove the 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS and, predictably, it was excellent. Just like the other Taycans you can buy.

Reviews Editor Emme Hall took the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line for a spin, and the less spicy N model doesn't disappoint.

Top news

Top videos

Don't guess, you use a torque wrench when... wrenching on your car.