2022 Honda Civic Si driven, BMW XM concept revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here we are in December, folks. Welcome. As we roll into the festive season, as always we drove plenty of great cars and covered all the biggest news. Jump in below and check out the Roadshow News Recap for the week with Craig and I discussing all of that and more.
Top reviews
Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin hit the road in the 2022 Honda Civic Si, and it's a marked improvement over the last one.
Click here to read our 2022 Honda Civic Si first drive review.
Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove the 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS and, predictably, it was excellent. Just like the other Taycans you can buy.
Click here to read our 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS first drive review.
Reviews Editor Emme Hall took the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line for a spin, and the less spicy N model doesn't disappoint.
Click here to read our 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line first drive review.
Top news
- BMW XM concept revealed: And it looks... interesting.
- Genesis G90 unveils its new look: The new sedan looks as sharp as ever and then some.
- Nissan shares its EV plans: The Ambition 2030 plan calls for 23 electrified models, and the company showed off some neat concepts.
- Aston Martin Vantage will get a V12 again: The sports car will get a send-off in style with 12 cylinders.
- Tesla and California break up: The carmaker is now headquartered in Austin, Texas.
- Lexus teases an electric SUV: It'll be based on the Toyota BZ4X and wear some very striking styling.
Top videos
