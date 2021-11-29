2023 Genesis G90 flagship luxury sedan unveiled with seriously good looks

Enlarge Image Genesis

The current Genesis G90 is a great luxury car. It has fairly understated looks, a classy interior and offers a ton of luxury at an affordable price. It was first unveiled in 2016 before the brand had a true design language, something that was partially remedied by a facelift in 2018, but against Genesis' newer models it's still a little too boring and its age is apparent behind the wheel. To remedy that, Genesis just revealed the first images of the brand new 2023 G90 and it's an absolute stunner.

Like the outgoing model the new G90 has a stately greenhouse and a long wheelbase, but its proportions are even more dramatic. It's got a short front overhang with a long hood, and the trunklid has a nice ducktail look to it that's reminiscent of the G80. The sides are almost completely devoid of adornment, with a couple crisp lines and smooth surfacing. Flush door handles are a nice touch, and the G90's prominent rear haunches give it a more athletic look. A band of chrome trim runs along the entirety of the G90's side sills and lower bumpers.

The front end features the subtlest version yet of Genesis' crest grille, despite it being huge. All of its edges are nicely rounded save for the point at the bottom, and it has an intricate multilayered diamond mesh pattern. The dual LED headlights stretch from the grille almost all the way to the wheel arch, and they're the thinnest lights that Genesis has ever used. Genesis says this was achieved by intercrossing the running lights with the high and low beams. The G90 has a clamshell hood that gives the front end a seamless look, and the dual lines motif is seen on the front fender's side marker lights.

At the rear Genesis moved "functional elements" like the license plate and reverse lights to the lower part of the bumper, allowing for a cleaner look at the trunk. It's the first Genesis to feature two full-width light bars at the rear, with the bottom line remaining thin while the top section flares out at the edges to create larger taillight units. It looks super cool when lit up, especially in combination with the lights in the fenders.

Genesis will offer the G90 in a special long-wheelbase model that's stretched by 7.5 inches compared to the standard car. The LWB G90 has more chrome trim on the window surrounds, B-pillars, lower body and bumpers that are brighter than what's on the standard G90. It also has unique 20-inch wheels that look awesome if a bit Maybach-esque. It remains to be seen whether this more luxurious model will come to the US.

No interior photos have been released yet, but expect a much higher-end cabin with design cues taken from the G80. The new G90 should ride on the same rear-wheel-drive platform as the G80 and GV80, with all-wheel drive as an option. As for powertrains, the brand's twin-turbo V6 should be standard, though the current model's 5.0-liter V8 is most likely dead. We'll know more about the G90 closer to its on-sale date next year.