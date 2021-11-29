2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line: Sharp and sporty

The new Elantra gets a zippy N Line trim.
This is the 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line.
No, it's not the full-blown N, but it still packs a punch.
A turbocharged 1.6-liter I4 engine pushes out 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.
A six-speed manual is standard but my tester is rocking the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Unique 18-inch wheels are wrapped in Hankook Ventus S1 RX 235/40R18 all-season tires.
Although the N Line is the second highest trim, the 10.2-inch infotainment screen, digital gauge cluster, adaptive cruise control or Hyundai's Highway Driving Assist are not available.
Inside are a few N Line touches like a unique steering wheel, seats, shifter and plenty of red contrasting stitching.
If your phone has NFC capabilities you can use it to unlock your car, no keys necessary.
An 8-inch screen comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line starts at $25,275 including $1,025 for destination. Add $1,100 for the dual-clutch transmission and that's all she wrote.
