Porsche's GTS formula is simple but effective: Bundle together a carline's best performance options, throw in some design tweaks and presto, a GTS is born. It's a treatment that works on everything from the smallest 718 Cayman to the largest Cayenne SUV. And hey, whaddaya know, it totally works on the Taycan EV, too.

The GTS doesn't bring any new tricks to the table; it's a showcase of the Taycan's best stuff. Porsche's 93.4-kilowatt-hour performance battery is flat-packed in the middle of the Taycan's wheelbase, and power goes to two electric motors, one at each axle. Looking at the full Taycan sedan range, you'll find the GTS shoehorned between the 4S and the Turbo. See for yourself in this handy-dandy chart.

Porsche Taycan Specs

Taycan 4S Taycan GTS Taycan Turbo Max power 562 hp 590 hp 670 hp Max torque 479 lb-ft 626 lb-ft 626 lb-ft 0-to-60-mph time (est.) 3.8 sec 3.5 sec 3.0 sec

The differences are noticeable, but at the same time, kind of negligible. A 0.5-second disparity in the 0-to-60 run seems like a lot on paper, but it's nothing in the real world -- especially since all EVs are thrilling to launch. Even the 5.1-second base Taycan feels like a rocket when you put your foot to the floor.

What makes the GTS enticing is that it comes standard with a number of normally optional performance upgrades. An adaptive air suspension, Porsche's Active Suspension Management dampers and torque-vectoring tech are all included, as well as the Sport Chrono package, which unlocks different drive modes and the all-important launch control. The GTS' front brakes are larger than the ones on the 4S, and if you need more stopping power, carbon ceramic and surface-coated options are available, just like on other Taycans. You can also swap out the standard 20-inch wheels for larger 21s -- for a few thousand bucks, natch.

Porsche says the Taycan's air suspension has a unique tune for the GTS, but without driving it back to back with a 4S or a Turbo, it's hard to feel the changes. Around the Big Willow course at Willow Springs International Raceway, the GTS is flat and balanced, the chassis filtering out harshness from rough patches of pavement and keeping the Taycan beautifully composed -- even if I decide to put a tire up on a curb.

It doesn't take long for the Taycan GTS to win me over. The steering is sharp and precise, with just the right amount of weight and feedback. This is one of the key things that separates the Taycan from its sister EV, the Audi E-Tron GT. Porsche easily has the upper hand when it comes to steering tuning, and that makes a huge difference.

Toggling through the various drive settings, the Taycan GTS is happy to get a little rowdy the harder I push. Calling up Sport Plus and ESC Sport means I can not only enjoy controlled slides, it means I can put more power to the ground with faith that the sticky summer tires can manage things at road level. After a dozen or so laps, the best thing I can say about the Taycan GTS is that it truly drives like a Porsche.

The car I'm testing also has Porsche's Dynamic Chassis Control active anti-roll bars and rear-axle steering. Both of these are must-haves, as far as I'm concerned, and I can't believe Porsche doesn't just include these as part of the GTS package. They seem like strange omissions on such a performance-oriented model, but then again, it wouldn't be a proper Porsche without some nickel-and-diming.

Speaking of which, expect to pay at least $132,750 (including $1,350 for destination) for a Taycan GTS sedan when it goes on sale next year. That price includes all the aforementioned upgrades, plus the Taycan's Sport Design exterior styling kit, LED matrix headlights, 18-way power front seats and Race-Tex suede interior trim. The GTS' cabin has all the usual Taycan trimmings, too, including the latest Porsche Communication Management infotainment tech, as well as extra-cost niceties such as a passenger seat display, an upgraded stereo, panoramic sunroof and a bajillion little personalization options. Yes, most of this stuff can be affixed to a Taycan 4S, but you'll actually end up paying more for the privilege. Call it GTS value.

A final note: Porsche did not make the Taycan GTS sedan available for standard road testing prior to publication, so I can't tell you how this car behaves on surface streets or highways -- you know, places where this car will spend 99.9% of its time. I did, however, get to drive the hot new Taycan GTS Sport Turismo on a lovely route through Los Angeles and the canyons of the Angeles National Forest. But I can't tell you about that experience for another couple of weeks because embargoes are weird. But considering the GTS sedan is super-duper good, I won't fault you for jumping to conclusions about the wagon.