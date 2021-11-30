/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
BMW's electric i7 prototype slides around the Arctic Circle

The i7 will be a fully electric version of the next-gen 7 Series.

Daniel Golson
The BMW i7 will be an all-electric version of the next-generation 7 Series.

BMW released the first photos of the i7 undergoing testing in the Arctic Circle.

The i7 will share its battery pack and motors with the iX SUV.

Expect over 500 horsepower and around 300 miles of range.

The i7 has funky styling inspired by the iX.

The split headlight setup is taken from the Concept XM.

The i7 will debut at some point in 2022.

Expect a price tag of around $100,000.

Keep scrolling to see more of the BMW i7 prototype.

