2022 Honda Civic Si hits the road

The new Honda Civic Si does its part to save the manuals, delivering engaging and accessible performance for three-pedal enthusiasts.

Antuan Goodwin
2022 Honda Civic Si
The 2022 Honda Civic Si hits the road this month, evolving on the previous generation in ways not immediately apparent based solely on the specs.

2022 Honda Civic Si
The 1.5-liter I4 is down 5 horsepower compared to last year, making 200 hp and an unchanged 192 pound-feet of torque.

2022 Honda Civic Si
Low-to-midrange performance sees a substantial torque boost that makes the new Si feel more responsive and awake.

2022 Honda Civic Si
The handling and ride also benefit from improvements to the 11th-generation Civic Sedan chassis.

2022 Honda Civic Si
The Si features a stiffer, suspension that borrows a few bushings and bits from the track-focused Civic Type R.

2022 Honda Civic Si
Unique to the Civic Si is this coil-type dual exhaust that sounds and flows better than the standard Civic's pipes.

2022 Honda Civic Si
Gloss black trim, a rear spoiler and optional Brilliant Orange Pearl paint help distinguish the Si from the rest of the lineup.

2022 Honda Civic Si
18-inch matte black wheels are also standard with all-season rubber or optional summer tires.

2022 Honda Civic Si
Aimed at enthusiasts, the Civic Si is only available with a six-speed manual transmission.

2022 Honda Civic Si
The 2022 model year sees the addition of a new individual drive mode and the rev-matching feature from the Type R.

2022 Honda Civic Si
The 2022 Honda Civic Si boast more performance and more features than before, but it also sees a small price hike. Check out our first drive review to learn more.

2022 Honda Civic Si
