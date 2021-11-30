The new Honda Civic Si does its part to save the manuals, delivering engaging and accessible performance for three-pedal enthusiasts.
The 2022 Honda Civic Si hits the road this month, evolving on the previous generation in ways not immediately apparent based solely on the specs.
The 1.5-liter I4 is down 5 horsepower compared to last year, making 200 hp and an unchanged 192 pound-feet of torque.
Low-to-midrange performance sees a substantial torque boost that makes the new Si feel more responsive and awake.
The handling and ride also benefit from improvements to the 11th-generation Civic Sedan chassis.
The Si features a stiffer, suspension that borrows a few bushings and bits from the track-focused Civic Type R.
Unique to the Civic Si is this coil-type dual exhaust that sounds and flows better than the standard Civic's pipes.
Gloss black trim, a rear spoiler and optional Brilliant Orange Pearl paint help distinguish the Si from the rest of the lineup.
18-inch matte black wheels are also standard with all-season rubber or optional summer tires.
Aimed at enthusiasts, the Civic Si is only available with a six-speed manual transmission.
The 2022 model year sees the addition of a new individual drive mode and the rev-matching feature from the Type R.
The 2022 Honda Civic Si boast more performance and more features than before, but it also sees a small price hike. Check out our first drive review to learn more.