2022 Porsche Taycan GTS is an EV that scoots

Porsche's newest Taycan is a performance special.

Steven Ewing
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
Here's the new Porsche Taycan GTS.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
This is Porsche's new midrange Taycan.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
But like other GTS cars, it comes with a few performance upgrades.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
The PCM infotainment tech carries over.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
LED matrix headlights are standard.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
Slim LED taillights are standard, too.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
Carbon-ceramic brakes with yellow calipers are optional.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
The Taycan GTS is a ton of fun at the track.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
Look for the Taycan GTS to hit Porsche dealers in 2022.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
Keep scrolling for more photos of this rad EV.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
