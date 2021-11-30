2022 Porsche Taycan GTS is an EV that scoots

Porsche's newest Taycan is a performance special.
Here's the new Porsche Taycan GTS.
This is Porsche's new midrange Taycan.
But like other GTS cars, it comes with a few performance upgrades.
The PCM infotainment tech carries over.
LED matrix headlights are standard.
Slim LED taillights are standard, too.
Carbon-ceramic brakes with yellow calipers are optional.
The Taycan GTS is a ton of fun at the track.
Look for the Taycan GTS to hit Porsche dealers in 2022.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this rad EV.