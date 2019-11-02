2020 Shelby GT500, FCA merges with PSA and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Ford

Well, Roadshow readers, another week is in the books. October is now November, and it's been a busy week of first drives and big news stories. From our first test of a Ford Shelby GT500 to Fiat-Chrysler announcing a merger with Peugeot-Citroen, a whole lot of big stuff has happened over the past seven days.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.

Top reviews

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Ford's top-dog, 760-horsepower Mustang Shelby GT500 is here. We know this big brute can light 'em up at drag strips and rip off seriously quick quarter-mile times. But it's not a one-trick pony -- this Shelby is fantastic in the corners, too.

2020 Toyota Land Cruiser

Old as it may be, there's still a lot to like about Toyota's go-anywhere Land Cruiser. The 2020 model year sees the addition of a new Heritage Edition, which brings a bit more cool factor to the Land Cruiser's exterior design.

2019 Kia Stinger GT

Following our yearlong test of a 2018 Stinger GT, we invited a 2019 model into the Roadshow garage for a week to take a more in-depth look at Kia's svelte hatchback. Spoiler alert: This car is fantastic.

Top news

Top videos

Winter tires make a world of difference

If you live in a snowbelt state, you'd be smart to fit your vehicle with a proper set of winter tires. We take a closer look at why these special tires are so helpful by performing some simple maneuvering exercises on an ice rink.

Shelby GT500 meets the track

Ride along with Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens as he gives Ford's new 760-horsepower Mustang Shelby GT500 a proper workout.

2020 Volvo S90: 5 things you need to know

Volvo's largest sedan doesn't sell nearly as well as its BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class competitors, and as far as we're concerned, that's a shame. Here are a few reasons why we really like the handsome S90.