2020 Shelby GT500, FCA merges with PSA and more: Roadshow's week in review

Well, Roadshow readers, another week is in the books. October is now November, and it's been a busy week of first drives and big news stories. From our first test of a Ford Shelby GT500 to Fiat-Chrysler announcing a merger with Peugeot-Citroen, a whole lot of big stuff has happened over the past seven days.
Here's a recap of our most important stories from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.
Top reviews
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
Ford's top-dog, 760-horsepower Mustang Shelby GT500 is here. We know this big brute can light 'em up at drag strips and rip off seriously quick quarter-mile times. But it's not a one-trick pony -- this Shelby is fantastic in the corners, too.
Click here to read our 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 first drive.
2020 Toyota Land Cruiser
Old as it may be, there's still a lot to like about Toyota's go-anywhere Land Cruiser. The 2020 model year sees the addition of a new Heritage Edition, which brings a bit more cool factor to the Land Cruiser's exterior design.
Click here to read our 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser first drive.
2019 Kia Stinger GT
Following our yearlong test of a 2018 Stinger GT, we invited a 2019 model into the Roadshow garage for a week to take a more in-depth look at Kia's svelte hatchback. Spoiler alert: This car is fantastic.
Click here to read our 2019 Kia Stinger GT review.
Top news
- FCA loves PSA: Fiat-Chrysler and Europe's Peugeot-Citroen have officially merged.
- Farewell, Flex: We say goodbye to Ford's lovable longroof, which has officially gone out of production.
- Model 3 for the long haul: What's it like to own Tesla's least expensive sedan?
- SEMA everywhere: Fiat-Chysler, Ford and Hyundai show us their wares ahead of the 2019 SEMA show.
- New Optima, coming soon: We get a shadowy look at the rakish new Kia Optima sedan.
- 911 gets a stick: Porsche's 992-generation 911 Carrera can now be ordered with a seven-speed manual transmission.
Top videos
Winter tires make a world of difference
If you live in a snowbelt state, you'd be smart to fit your vehicle with a proper set of winter tires. We take a closer look at why these special tires are so helpful by performing some simple maneuvering exercises on an ice rink.
Shelby GT500 meets the track
Ride along with Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens as he gives Ford's new 760-horsepower Mustang Shelby GT500 a proper workout.
2020 Volvo S90: 5 things you need to know
Volvo's largest sedan doesn't sell nearly as well as its BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class competitors, and as far as we're concerned, that's a shame. Here are a few reasons why we really like the handsome S90.
