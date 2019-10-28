2020 Volvo S90 T6 AWD R-Design is one sharp Swede

  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90
  • 2020 Volvo S90

The 2020 Volvo S90 is a handsome luxury car, especially in this color, which is curiously named "bursting blue metallic."

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
1
of 67

Even the badges are beautifully designed!

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
2
of 67

An generous dash-to-axle ratio gives this front-drive-based sedan dramatic proportions.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
3
of 67

The interior is tastefully designed and highly upscale.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
4
of 67

This Volvo is just as pretty from the rear as it is from the front.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
5
of 67

Keeping noise and harshness at bay is a thickly insulated engine cover.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
6
of 67

Your chiropractor is sure to approve of these comfortable and supportive front seats!

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
7
of 67

Not many automakers use serif fonts, but Volvo still does.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
8
of 67

That hood opens WIDE for easy access to the S90's heavily boosted powertrain.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
9
of 67

For more photos of the 2020 Volvo S90 T6 AWD R-Design keep clicking!

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
10
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
11
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
12
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
13
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
14
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
15
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
16
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
17
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
18
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
19
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
20
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
21
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
22
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
23
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
24
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
25
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
26
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
27
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
28
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
29
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
30
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
31
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
32
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
33
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
34
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
35
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
36
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
37
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
38
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
39
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
40
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
41
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
42
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
43
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
44
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
45
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
46
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
47
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
48
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
49
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
50
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
51
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
52
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
53
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
54
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
55
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
56
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
57
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
58
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
59
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
60
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
61
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
62
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
63
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
64
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
65
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
66
of 67

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
67
of 67
Now Reading

2020 Volvo S90 T6 AWD R-Design is one sharp Swede

Up Next

The 2019 Volvo XC90 packs equal parts style and technology

Latest Stories

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 brings 760 hp to the track

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 brings 760 hp to the track

12:05
The best luxury SUVs in 2019

The best luxury SUVs in 2019

by
Best midsize SUVs for the money in 2019

Best midsize SUVs for the money in 2019

by
GM, FCA and Toyota side with Trump in California emissions fight

GM, FCA and Toyota side with Trump in California emissions fight

by
Mazda wants to help keep your 1st-gen Miata on the road

Mazda wants to help keep your 1st-gen Miata on the road

by