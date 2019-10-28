2020 Volvo S90 T6 AWD R-Design is one sharp Swede

The 2020 Volvo S90 is a handsome luxury car, especially in this color, which is curiously named "bursting blue metallic."
Even the badges are beautifully designed!
An generous dash-to-axle ratio gives this front-drive-based sedan dramatic proportions.
The interior is tastefully designed and highly upscale.
This Volvo is just as pretty from the rear as it is from the front.
Keeping noise and harshness at bay is a thickly insulated engine cover.
Your chiropractor is sure to approve of these comfortable and supportive front seats!
Not many automakers use serif fonts, but Volvo still does.
That hood opens WIDE for easy access to the S90's heavily boosted powertrain.
