2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 basking in the Vegas sun

This is the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, also known as the most powerful production car Ford has ever produced.
How powerful? Try 760 horsepower from a 5.2-liter supercharged V8. Yes, that's very, very powerful indeed.
The GT500 dates back to 1967, when it was an aftermarket modification of a stock Mustang performed by Carroll Shelby's fledgling operation.
Now, it's a factory option. The car you see here also has the Carbon Fiber Track Pack, a $12,000 option that includes the big wing and front splitter.
But the most notable point is these carbon-fiber wheels. They save 15 pounds each per corner, despite being a half-inch wider than the standard wheels!
The car is far more aggressive looking than Ford's other Shelby, the GT350. That big front snout allows 50% more airflow.
And the brakes are massive, too. 16.5 inches in diameter!
The rear wing is adjustable.
And, yes, it's functional too.
The GT500 is truly a monster, outrageously powerful, but despite that, it's still a modern Mustang, which means easy to drive easy to look at.
Click or swipe through for more photos of the GT500.