2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 basking in the Vegas sun

This is the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, also known as the most powerful production car Ford has ever produced. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
1
1 of 32

How powerful? Try 760 horsepower from a 5.2-liter supercharged V8. Yes, that's very, very powerful indeed. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2
2 of 32

The GT500 dates back to 1967, when it was an aftermarket modification of a stock Mustang performed by Carroll Shelby's fledgling operation.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
3
3 of 32

Now, it's a factory option. The car you see here also has the Carbon Fiber Track Pack, a $12,000 option that includes the big wing and front splitter. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
4
4 of 32

But the most notable point is these carbon-fiber wheels. They save 15 pounds each per corner, despite being a half-inch wider than the standard wheels!

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
5
5 of 32

The car is far more aggressive looking than Ford's other Shelby, the GT350. That big front snout allows 50% more airflow. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
6
6 of 32

And the brakes are massive, too. 16.5 inches in diameter!

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
7
7 of 32

The rear wing is adjustable.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
8
8 of 32

And, yes, it's functional too.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
9
9 of 32

The GT500 is truly a monster, outrageously powerful, but despite that, it's still a modern Mustang, which means easy to drive easy to look at. 

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
10
of 32

Click or swipe through for more photos of the GT500.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
11
of 32
Photo:Ford
12
of 32
Photo:Ford
13
of 32
Photo:Ford
14
of 32
Photo:Ford
15
of 32
Photo:Ford
16
of 32
Photo:Ford
17
of 32
Photo:Ford
18
of 32
Photo:Ford
19
of 32
Photo:Ford
20
of 32
Photo:Ford
21
of 32
Photo:Ford
22
of 32
Photo:Ford
23
of 32
Photo:Ford
24
of 32
Photo:Ford
25
of 32
Photo:Ford
26
of 32
Photo:Ford
27
of 32
Photo:Ford
28
of 32
Photo:Ford
29
of 32
Photo:Ford
30
of 32
Photo:Ford
31
of 32
Photo:Ford
32
of 32
