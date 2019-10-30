Upcoming Kia Optima teased and it looks rather stunning

Kia

Take away the shadows and clever lighting and this, ladies and gents, is the next-generation Kia Optima. My oh my, how far Kia has come.

The photos were published to Hyundai Motor Group's official Facebook page on Tuesday. They preview the South Korean market Kia K5, otherwise known as the Optima. Keep in mind, the Optima is mechanically related to the Hyundai Sonata, which debuted its own striking design earlier this year. Kia, arguably, may have the better looking sedan here.

Kia

Up front, the latest interpretation of the company's tiger nose grille is longer and stretched. In fact, it looks like it integrates the headlights more than ever. Outlining the grille is a snappy LED signature light, which looks super fluid, almost as if the designer free-sketched the element.

Moving around to the rear, a horizontal taillight unit stretches across with lighted dashes making up the design. At the tips of the taillights, the elements points downward, which will probably emphasize the sedan's wider looks. It also looks like there's a pretty prominent chrome strip that runs from the A-pillar out to the rear. It gets chunkier as it flows, and gives off a coupe-like look. Despite the eye trickery, it does still appear the Optima will sport a traditional trunk and not a liftback like the Stinger sedan.

Kia

Inside, a design sketch teases the lack of a traditional gear selector in favor of a rotary dial, perhaps. Two screens make up the majority of the car's dashboard with digital gauges front and center, and a screen to the left for infotainment uses.

Kia's parent automaker hasn't spoken to when we'll see the Optima bow, but with teasers out in the wild for the South Korean market, we'll likely see the car debut there first. We could see a debut occur in the US by the end of this year, but if not, certainly in 2020. So many have written off the sedan segment, but perhaps with these kinds of designs, sedans will make a statement once again.