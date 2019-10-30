The 2019 Kia Stinger GT is an epic performance bargain

Now in its second year of production, Kia's Stinger still represents an epic bargain.
The mid-level GT trim with rear-wheel drive will set you back just over $40,000 but punches way above its price tag.
That performance cred is largely thanks to a seriously potent 3.3-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine and competent, eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Stinger's weak points are its brakes, which work hard to haul this large car down from speed.
Our tester came with 19-inch wheels wrapped in summer tires, perfect for tearing up California's Angeles Crest Highway.
Fake vents aside, the Stinger is a seriously handsome car with tons of presence.
We also appreciate its LED lighting and great big boot.
Our long-term Stinger test car was well-liked by the Roadshow staff.
The 2019 Stinger is available at Kia dealers now.
