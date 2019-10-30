The 2019 Kia Stinger GT is an epic performance bargain

  • 2019kiastingergt-001
Now in its second year of production, Kia's Stinger still represents an epic bargain.

The mid-level GT trim with rear-wheel drive will set you back just over $40,000 but punches way above its price tag.

That performance cred is largely thanks to a seriously potent 3.3-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine and competent, eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Stinger's weak points are its brakes, which work hard to haul this large car down from speed.

Our tester came with 19-inch wheels wrapped in summer tires, perfect for tearing up California's Angeles Crest Highway.

Fake vents aside, the Stinger is a seriously handsome car with tons of presence.

We also appreciate its LED lighting and great big boot.

Our long-term Stinger test car was well-liked by the Roadshow staff.

The 2019 Stinger is available at Kia dealers now.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2019 Kia Stinger GT.

