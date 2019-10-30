The Ram 1500 Rebel OTG concept is ready for anything and everything

The Ram 1500 Rebel OTG concept -- that stands for Off The Grid -- has been designed to "allow vehicle-supported, self-reliant adventure travel."
A pop-up tent mounted to the roof rack is accessed by a retractable ladder, and it also has an integrated awning.
Mounted in the bed is a full kitchen unit with a gas-powered stove and a sink with an onboard water system.
A concept front bumper from Mopar has an integrated winch and extra LED lights, and a new front grille has a flow-through logo.
The roof rack has deployable solar panels, additional LED lights, traction mats, and a high-lift jack system.
The OTG uses the Ram 1500's new EcoDiesel V6 engine.
The interior features some unique design touches like a new fabric pattern.
The OTG also has a two-inch lift kit, beadlock wheels with 35-inch Goodyear off-road tires, bigger fender flares, and side-step rock rails.
Click or swipe on for more photos of the Ram 1500 Rebel OTG.