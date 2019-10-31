Ford shows off flock of F-150 and Mustang models headed to SEMA

Enlarge Image Ford

It's that time of year again -- good lord no, I am not talking about the holiday season. It's too early, people. It's nearly SEMA show time, and automakers are busy previewing the latest builds meant to flex aftermarket companies' muscles. The latest corral of cars comes from Ford, which showed off teasers of its F-150 and Mustang builds.

At least three Ford F-150 builds and two Mustang builds will be present as part of a 50-strong vehicle showcase. They also include plenty of Ford Ranger models and Explorers. The F-150s shown on Thursday, however, cover both the mild and wild side of things.

The F-150 Sport Crew Cab headed to the Vegas trade show features a black appearance package. It's rather tame compared to the others and boasts a slew of Ford Performance accessories for sale right now. They include a Fox suspension kit with Ford Performance tuning, Rigid LED lighting, a Borla cat-back exhaust and 22-inch off-road tires. Custom graphics and smoked badges complete the look.

Taking things in a far more aggressive direction are the J Robert Marketing and Attitude Performance Ford F-150 and the DRAGG F-150 models. The first truck packs a patriotic theme with special graphics and a 6-inch lift kit and the latter goes for a "desert defender" kind of look. The J Robert Marketing crew also slapped on a cat-back exhaust, new front and rear bumpers, fender flares, an ARE cap and 20-inch wheels. There's also a refrigerator onboard.

The pickup from DRAGG, which is a nonprofit group that encourages young people to get involved in the auto industry, packs a punch. There's a Ford Performance supercharger, cat-back exhaust, 6-inch lift kit, Fox racing shocks and beefy Wilwood brakes.

Moving right along to the two Mustangs, there's something for the V8 crowd and the turbo-four fans. The first comes from California Pony Cars, and it tackled a 2019 Mustang GT. There's a Ford Performance supercharger attached to the 5.0-liter V8 and a new cat-back exhaust. For the stance crowd, the Mustang is lowered and sits on 21-inch wheels. California Pony Cars also added all of the new exterior pieces that include a new hood, grille, wheel arches and more.

The Goodguys Mustang puts a spin on the classic Mustang. The paint job is classic for a vintage car, but it mixes things up on the 2020 Mustang convertible. It also boasts the 2.3-liter High Output EcoBoost engine, which is part of the new High Performance Package. There's 332 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque on tap, thanks to the new engine borrowed from the Focus RS. Most of the gear comes from Ford Accessories and Ford Performance, such as the side scoops, fender flares and rear spoiler.

We'll be on the ground in Vegas next week to check out all of the aftermarket goodness from Ford and more. Stay tuned.