Hyundai's juicing up its Veloster N Performance concept for its date at SEMA

The Hyundai Veloster N is already a real rowdy boy from the factory, but being rowdy enough for public use is nowhere near enough to make a splash at the automotive aftermarket's annual Enchantment Under the Sea dance, aka SEMA.

To help remedy that situation, the folks from Hyundai's N division have turned to that very same aftermarket to turn the silliness on its silliest hatchback ever all the way to 11. The result, announced on Monday, is the Veloster N Performance concept, and while that name is a snoozer, the car is a real bruiser.

To begin with, the car's suspension got tossed in the trash and replaced with a set of coilovers from Extreme Racing and springs from German springmeisters H&R. Next, the factory anti-roll bars are swapped out with a set from a company that we've never heard of called Daewon.

A stiff suspension won't do you any good if your car's chassis is flopping around like overdone spaghetti, so Hyundai opted to add some chassis stiffness in the form of braces in both the front and rear and also in the center of the car. The company even braced the brake calipers to help eliminate flex.

And flex is something to think about when you're sporting massive Alcon six-piston front and four-piston rear brake calipers. These motorsports-grade grabbers are made from forged aluminum for added strength and they clamp on 14.9-inch front rotors and 14.1-inch rears. If that sounds like a whole lot of brake for a little hatchback, you're right.

The Veloster N Performance concept is rolling on a set of 19x8-inch OZ forged racing wheels with special N carbon wheel caps. These come wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero Corsa tires which should go a long way toward keeping the little Veloster stuck to the road as if it were flypaper.

Rounding out the exterior mods is a cat-back exhaust system from Capristo -- a company best known for making wildly expensive exhaust systems for exotic cars with names that end in vowels, and McLaren. Aesthetics are tweaked through the use of a new body kit with a functional hood scoop and more aggressive diffusers and splitters.

Inside the name of the game is Alcantara. The N divison opted to slather the inside of the Veloster in frankly obscene amounts of fake suede, and this includes wrapping the gear knob boot, steering-wheel lower bezel, parking lever, air vent surround, headliner and pillar liners, instrument panel, armrest, door trim, door control bezel and horn pad in the stuff. Oh, and the seats, don't forget the seats. They're Alcantara too, but they come from Sabelt.

While we doubt this will see production of any kind, we're still looking forward to checking it out in person and maybe convincing Hyundai to let us have a go in it after the show!