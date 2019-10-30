The Mopar Lowliner concept is a Cummins-powered Dodge D200 pickup for SEMA 2019

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

FCA will continue its tradition of releasing restomod concept vehicles at the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas with this Lowliner pickup that's making its debut at SEMA 2019 next week. Mopar says the Lowliner started life as a 1968 D200-series heavy-duty truck that the designers rescued, and it's an ode to the popular trend of customized vintage trucks.

I got to see the Lowliner up close at a preview event at FCA's design dome, and it is striking in person. The exterior has been completely smoothed out and streamlined, with elements like the grille and tailgate getting simpler detailing and parts like the door handles and fuel-filler cap being removed completely. The body has been painted Candied Delmonico Red while parts like the grille and wheels are Dairy Cream, and graphics on the front fenders and tailgate have been ghosted on. Seven-inch LED headlights have been fitted, and the taillights are custom pieces with integrated reverse lights.

The D200's front axle has been pushed forward by three inches, lengthening the wheelbase, and its C-channel frame has been fully boxed. There's a custom air suspension with a "low" mode and two driving height modes, and the floor of the truck bed had to be raised by six inches by welding in a Ram 1500's floor so the air suspension and fuel cell could be fitted. In order to fit the Lowliner's massive smoothie-style wheels -- 9.5 inches wide up front with 285/25-22 tires, 11 inches wide at the rear with 325/35-22 tires -- the wheel wheels had to be widened by five inches per side.

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The hood is power-operated and hinged at the front, and it opens to reveal the Lowliner's 5.9-liter Cummins diesel engine. Mopar hasn't given any powertrain details beyond saying the engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission, and the truck is rear-wheel drive. The front-hinged hood makes for a dramatic look, and the engine bay itself is clean.

On the inside, Mopar has gone for an even more traditional custom-truck vibe. The original bench seat has been reupholstered in distressed Blazing Saddle Tan leather that also covers the door panels and headliner, the latter of which has a stitched Mopar logo. The truck's original steering wheel has also been retained and still has its "fratzog" emblem, while seven Mopar gauges are mounted on a new aluminum panel on the dash. Topping it all off -- literally -- is a translucent shift ball adorned with the Cummins logo for the floor-mounted shifter.

We'll get to see the Lowliner in person again at SEMA next week and hopefully find out more details about the awesome truck.