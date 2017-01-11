2017 Detroit Auto Show wrap-up

Up Next Here are the most important parts of Nissan's CES 2017 keynote

Press days at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show have to come to a close, and while there were no world debuts that blew the roof off of Cobo Center, a number of noteworthy and important reveals did take place in the Motor City.

Toyota uncovered the eighth-generation Camry, with which it hopes to continue dominating the midsize sedan sales charts. An all-new chassis promising tighter handling goes along with more aggressive sheetmetal, upgraded engines and a healthy list of standard tech features.

The excitement surrounding a new Honda Odyssey proves that not everybody is turning to crossovers and SUVs to move families. Honda packs in slick, new family-focused features such as four-way configurable second-row seats and offers new tech to monitor and speak to the kids in back more easily.

Of course, new crossovers and SUVs were still very much in the mix. Nissan brought the new Rogue Sport, GMC showed a new Terrain, Chevrolet pulled the covers off of a new Traverse, and Volkswagen got into the act with a couple of new entries. Oh, and we were surprised by Audi with the debut of the SQ5.

Concepts again gave us a glimpse into what potentially will end up in showrooms down the road. Nissan's Vmotion 2.0 could signal the styling direction of the next Altima, while Audi and Infiniti uncovered crossover concepts.

Ford had a somewhat underwhelming show with the rollout of the 2018 F-150, which is big news. The disappointing part came when the Blue Oval officially confirmed the return of the Ranger and the Bronco without showing a concept or sketches of either.

Check out Roadshow's full Detroit Auto Show coverage including all the detailed stories, galleries and video on the world debuts.