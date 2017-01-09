Nissan is taking the family sedan to the next level with the Vmotion 2.0 concept car. The sharply creased four-door sedan debuted today at the North American International Auto Show and it's chock full of autonomous tech and modern styling.

The big news here is, you guessed it, self-driving technology. The Vmotion features Nissan's next-generation ProPilot, which allows for autonomous driving not just on the freeway, but also in urban areas and intersections.

As for the powertrain, well, Nissan hasn't said much about what's under the hood of the Vmotion, if indeed it's a runner at all.

So named for the Vmotion grille that graces the front end of the current Nissan lineup this 2.0 concept takes the grille a little further, enlarging it to be the singular focal design element. It's flanked on either side by sleek boomerang headlamps and the Nissan emblem in the center glows when in autonomous mode. Follow the strongly crimped silhouette to the rear and you'll find more of the boomerang design language in the tail lights and a glowing rear diffuser, all the better to let folks know when the car is driving itself.

Nissan

The Vmotion has got some cool sound technology in it as well. The Bose Ultra Nearfield speakers can restrict non-entertainment signals to just the driver. Turn signal chimes go to the driver's corresponding ear and any voice prompts or Bluetooth calls can be heard by only the driver, so you won't have to answer the phone with, "Hi, you're on speaker in the car with three people you don't know."

Like many concepts these days, the interior is full of screens, empty of knobs. A single horizontal screen combines the instrument panel for the driver and the infotainment for the passenger. Rear seat passengers get a smaller screen as well. The quilted seats and wood trim give the Vmotion 2.0 concept a feeling of open space and luxury, and we hope these elements make it into any final production car.

We'll probably see some of this technology make it into the next-generation Altima. Granted, it won't be quite as radical as this Vmotion 2.0 concept, but expect it to be quite techy, indeed.