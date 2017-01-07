Not content to rest on its 40-year history as America's best-selling truck, Ford is making a few welcome improvements to its aluminum-bodied F-150 for the 2018 model year.

The big news is the availability of an optional 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel. No word on power or torque numbers as of yet, but we expect the engine to be a strong seller among folks who need a work truck, but don't really need one of the F-Series' larger Super Duty models to get the job done. Previously, the only way to get an oil burner in a light-duty pickup was to purchase a Ram 1500 with the optional EcoDiesel powerplant.

Also on tap for the 2018 F-150 will be a new 3.3-liter V6 engine. This will be the standard engine for the range, and Ford expects it to put out the same 282 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque as the current 3.5-liter V6.

The 2018 F-150 will keep the available 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine, but the 2.7-liter EcoBoost will see new dual port- and direct-injection technology for better power and efficiency, although Ford remains silent on any specs. The 5.0-liter V8 will be upgraded for more horsepower and torque, but again, we'll have to wait on power and efficiency numbers. All engines will be mated to a new 10-speed automatic transmission codeveloped with General Motors.

The F-150 is also getting some new and fancy tech to keep your drive safe and easy. Adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality is standard for 2018, while precollision brake assist with pedestrian detection is available. Also available for 2018 are 4G LTE Wi-Fi and a bumpin' B&O Play stereo system.

Tech crossing over from 2017 includes available Sync and Sync 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, as well as lane-keep assist, a 360-degree camera and a nifty blind-spot monitoring system that can monitor a trailer in tow.

From the outside, the F-150 will get refreshed front and rear fascias derived from the current Super Duty lineup, complete with distinctive bracket-shaped headlamps and more prominent grilles. In addition, there are six new wheel designs ranging from 17 inches to -- and I'm not kidding here -- 22 inches.

No word on pricing yet, but we'll get our first look at the 2018 Ford F-150 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday.