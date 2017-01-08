Close Drag

It's taken a little while, but in news that should surprise exactly no one, Nissan will finally offer its Qashqai to crossover-crazy North American buyers, albeit with a few changes and an easier-to-pronounce name: Rogue Sport. Sold in other markets since 2010 and in this handsome second-generation guise since 2014, the Qashqai is a hugely successful small crossover SUV, particularly in Europe, where it sells like hotcakes.

Debuting at the Detroit Auto Show on Monday, Nissan says it expects the Kyushu, Japan-built Rogue Sport to appeal more to singles and couples than the larger Rogue, which targets young families and empty nesters. At over a foot shorter than the latter (and only available with two rows of seats), the Rogue Sport is also lighter, slightly less powerful, and hopefully, a skosh nimbler.

Sold with an array of different engines and transmissions elsewhere in the world, North American buyers can have any powertrain they want, as long as it's a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder backed by Nissan's ubiquitous Xtronic continuously variable transmission. The engine puts out 141 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque, figures that put it in the hunt against rivals like the Chevrolet Trax, Honda HR-V, and Mazda CX-3. In fact, the Rogue Sport is somewhat large for such comparisons, being only marginally smaller than some class-up vehicles like the Kia Sportage. It will be interesting to see where Nissan prices the Sport, as it's a bit of a tweener by some metrics.

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Overseas, the Rogue Sport's Qashqai twin has been known for its smart handling, which Nissan attributes to its more-expensive rear independent multi-link suspension where many rivals substitute less-sophisticated, less-costly torsion-beam setups (which are admittedly more compact). It's trumpeting that same tune for the Rogue Sport, while also noting a passel of available advanced driver-assistance safety features like radar-based blind-spot monitoring; forward emergency auto brake with pedestrian detection; lane-departure warning and mitigation and rear cross-traffic alert.

Sadly, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are not yet part of the program, and Nissan declined to provide a time frame when asked about possible future compatibility.

This spring, Nissan's larger Rogue became the brand's best-selling model in the US, displacing the Altima four-door. It's a phenomenon that's repeating itself at other automakers, too -- compact crossovers are the new family sedan, a trend companies are only too happy to indulge in, as CUVs can command bigger sales margins.

Speaking of sales, by naming this new model Rogue Sport, Nissan will cagily be able to roll up this model's sales with those of the larger Rogue, and thus be able to claim bigger sales volumes for the combined model line. Such gamesmanship has been been practiced by everyone from Toyota (Corolla and Corolla iM) to Hyundai (Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport). In fact, Nissan took this same approach when it sold its smaller first-generation Rogue, rebadged Rogue Select, alongside the larger current model for a period of time.

Number-crunching tactics aside, Nissan should have no problem finding homes for the Rogue Sport. It's wading into the industry's fastest-growing segment -- small crossovers -- and it looks pretty sharp, too. Besides, by naming their new baby "Rogue Sport," Nissan North America won't have to commission tongue-in-cheek videos that teach buyers how to pronounce "Cash-kai."