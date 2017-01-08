After selling more than 700,000 first-generation Terrains since 2009, GMC is finally rolling out an all-new version of its popular compact crossover for the 2018 model year. The new rig will do battle with the class-leading Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Ford Escape and Jeep Cherokee. The Terrain will be on display at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show sporting a fresher look, and a trio of new engine options for customers to choose from.

Notable GMC designs cues have been massaged on the Terrain, with a more sculpted look for things such as the grille and light designs, while the overall shape has been tweaked in the wind tunnel with efficiency and reducing cabin noise in mind.

Premium Denali models will be recognizable by the standard LED headlights, satin chrome grille, 19-inch ultra-bright wheels and healthy helping of chrome covering the body-side molding, door handles, mirror caps and roof rails.

Probably the biggest news comes under the hood, with three new engines choices, including two turbocharged gas engines and a turbo diesel. A 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder with 170 horsepower and 203 pound-feet of torque serves as the base engine, while those looking for a few more ponies will want to opt for the 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 with 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Both gas engines come mated to nine-speed automatic transmissions.

For fans of low-end torque, GMC will offer a 1.6-liter turbocharged diesel four-cylinder with 137 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of twist. Unlike its gas counter parts, the diesel works with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Both front- and all-wheel drive models will be offered, with AWD models coming with a FWD mode that decouples the rear wheels when they aren't needed for improved fuel efficiency.

Heading into the interior, GMC has upped refinement levels with real aluminum trim, more soft-touch surfaces and opened up more center console storage space with a new Electronic Precision Shift controller that replaces the standard transmission shifter with buttons and triggers. Added convenience comes from new fold-flat front passenger seat, which when combined with the fold-flat rear seats bring better flexibility to move long items, while a new under-floor trunk compartment provides a place to keep items out of sight.

Depending on trim level, the new Terrain will feature either a 7- or 8-inch infotainment system with a standard OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. For more connectivity, owners can manage the Terrain through GMC's myGMC smartphone app to remotely start the car, lock and unlock doors and pre-load destinations into navigation.

On Denali models, the cabin is spruced up with unique trim, front seat piping, a heated steering wheel, navigation, Bose premium audio system and hands-free liftgate.

GMC has also expanded the menu of safety features on the Terrain to include a 360-degree camera, forward collision warning with automatic braking and lane keep assist that will gently steer the car back into a lane if it thinks the car is unintentionally veering from it. Finally, a Rear Seat Reminder that alerts drivers to check the backseat when leaving the car and Teen Driver feature to let parents keep an eye on a child's driving habits are new.

The 2018 GMC Terrain will go on sale this summer. Base pricing isn't available yet, but a base price close to today's Terrain, which starts at $24,070, is safe bet.