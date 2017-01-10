Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Here's everything you need to know about the all-new Audi SQ5: this compact SUV is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine making 354 horsepower and goes from stopped to 60 in 5.1 seconds. Okay, maybe you'll want to know just a little bit more.

We knew that this hotted up version of Audi's Q5 was coming, but we didn't know it'd be here so soon, arriving at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show this week.

The SQ5's engine bay features a turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 producing the aforementioned 354 ponies and 369 pound-feet of torque. That engine is mated to an 8-speed tiptronic automatic transmission and standard quattro all-wheel drive. An optional "S sport" package adds a torque vectoring rear differential to the mix for better cornering prowess.

The SQ5 marks the first appearance of an optional sport adaptive air suspension, which is about 30mm lower than the Q5's standard air suspension and is also part of the S sport package. The new suspension features adjustment for ride height and firmness tied into the four Audi drive select modes -- comfort, auto, dynamic and individual. This being an SUV, there are also elevated and more elevated allroad and offroad suspension settings for even more ground clearance.

Other than the improved performance and a few styling tweaks, the cabin and safety tech of SQ5 mirrors that of the standard Q5 SUV. That means it's pretty well outfitted with available Audi Virtual Cockpit (with a unique "sport" display mode for the digital instrument cluster), MMI touch infotainment with 4G LTE connectivity and standard Audi pre sense city forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection and more.

The SQ5 hits the road in Spring 2017 at a yet unannounced price.