Model year 2017 changes:

The Nissan Altima is entirely unchanged for 2017, including its price tag.

Editors' note, December 23, 2016: This review was written based on an evaluation of the 2016 Nissan Altima. See the changes (or complete lack thereof) for the 2017 model year above.

Roadshow's spent some time in the past few weeks with midsizers both sporty and soft, but after a week behind the wheel of Nissan's refreshed Altima, I've come to find that the Altima strikes a good balance between those two extremes.

It's not too soft, and it's not too harsh. It's not too racy, and it's not a complete snooze fest. I'll spare you the full Goldilocks analogy. I'm sure you get where this is headed.

One heck of a refresh

Nissan threw everything but the kitchen sink at its venerable middle grounder as part of a midcycle refresh for the 2016 model year. While the rear end has been sharpened a bit, most of the action is in front of the A-pillars, where the Altima's countenance is reminiscent of the new Maxima.

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Personally, I think the coalescing of styles under Maxima is a very good thing. The "V Motion" grille gives the front end a nice shape, and the contours on both the headlights and front fenders give the car a much stronger look than before. In a segment rich with competition, not all of which possesses style points, Nissan's done a good job here giving the Altima a beefier look that puts it close to other sportier-looking cars, such as the Mazda6.

There have been far fewer updates to the interior than I've seen on the exterior, but that's because it didn't need much. It's a straightforward affair, with just a bit of dashboard layering to give it a premium sheen. The plastics are all on the harder side, and if you order the entire interior in black, as in my test car, it's going to be a bit drab and cavernous.

That said, the cloth seats are comfortable -- not too hard, not too firm -- and they heat up quickly in conjunction with the SV trim's optional front heated seats. Storage is ample, too, with a small-purse-sized center console cubby and another one under the center stack. The interior is just a bit more boring than the exterior would have you expect.

Plenty tech-y for the average buyer

Whether you prefer to access in-car tech through the infotainment system or your smartphone, there's plenty to dig on the Altima, even if you're not vying for the top trim with all the options possible.

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

There's one USB port and two 12-volt outlets up front, but nothing for rear-seat occupants. Plug your phone in with the USB connection, and it will start charging even before the car is turned on. That's a nice little touch.

Speaking of touch, the touchscreen infotainment system is quick to respond to both button and finger presses. I tested the optional 7-inch screen, but 5 inches is standard. Switching between functions is easy, thanks to the physical navigation buttons flanking the screen. Bluetooth phone pairing is initiated through the screen and it takes about 30 seconds to complete.

The infotainment system has a wealth of onboard apps that rely on the satellite-radio antenna. These include traffic and weather alerts, sports scores and movie-ticket information. Using your phone's connection, you can also access Google search, Pandora and TripAdvisor.

You can also connect the car with your phone thanks to the NissanConnect app. That gives you access to the car's functions (locking, unlocking, starting) and information. It also allows you to manage in-vehicle destinations and reassures overprotective owners with warnings such as the speed alert and a valet alert, which notifies you if the car travels more than 0.2 mile away. It's not the flashiest app, but it's effective.

Finally, there's an information display nestled between the gauges that delivers loads of information. Using the steering wheel controls, you can access tire pressures, fuel economy readouts, navigation directions, audio information, vehicle warnings and settings. It's big, colorful and easy to read.