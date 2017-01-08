Chevrolet is looking to put the hurt on the three-row crossover segment with an all-new 2018 Traverse with sharper styling, and the expectation of offering best-in-class passenger volume and cargo space. The second-generation model, which will slug it out with competitors such as Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot, Nissan Pathfinder and Toyota Highlander, is making its world debut at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.

With styling inspiration from Chevy's full-size SUVs, the Traverse strikes a less bubbly and more defined appearance, particularly in back. To give customers more visual choices, a couple of new trim levels have been added including a sporty, blacked-out RS model with a black chrome grille, black bow tie badges and big 20-inch wheels.

Those who prefer a more luxury look will be able to spring for the High Country model with 20-inch polished wheels, LED headlights and special badges on the outside, while the inside is dressed with brown leather seats with suede accents and power-folding third-row seats.

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

Depending on trim level, the Traverse will offer seating for up to eight passengers, with third-row passengers expected to have a segment leaving 33.7 inches of legroom thanks in large part to the longer wheelbase.

Chevrolet's MyLink system handles infotainment duties with either a 7- or 8-inch touchscreen. For fans of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, MyLink is capable of running both programs, too. The available OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot will keep occupants busy on their smart devices, while all three rows will have access to USB charging ports.

New safety menu items include available surround vision system, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert and low and high-speed forward automatic braking.

A new 3.6-liter V6 with an estimated 305 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque connected to a nine-speed automatic will serve as the standard drivetrain, and be capable of towing an estimated 5,000 pounds. On front-wheel drive models, the combo is expected to return 18 mpg in the city and 25 miles per gallon on the highway.

The RS model uses a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, with an estimated 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, combined with a nine-speed auto. Chevy says that drivetrain should return 20 mpg city and 23 mpg highway.

On models with all-wheel drive, the system is capable of disconnecting the rear axle when conditions allow to boost fuel efficiency. High Country models get a more advanced twin-clutch all-wheel drive system for better performance both in dry and slick conditions.

The new 2018 Chevrolet Traverse will go on sale this fall. No pricing details have been released, but it should be priced closely to today's model, which starts at about $29,000.