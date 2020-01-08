The weirdest new gadgets at CES 2020

At CES in Las Vegas on Sunday, Charmin unveiled the Rollbot, a self-balancing robot that connects to your phone and will deliver a fresh toilet roll directly to your seat if you happen to find yourself on the pan and caught in a bind.

Temporary tattoo machine
Check out this fun temporary tattoo printer from startup Prinker. The $269 device, called the Prinker S, is a small black handheld gadget that can hold black ($99) or color ($149) cosmetic-grade ink cartridges (sold separately). The ink is expensive, but Prinker claims each cartridge is good for 1,000 tattoos.

The SelfieType invisible keyboard
In case typing on the humongous Galaxy Note 10 Plus screen doesn't offer you quite enough finger space, Samsung has a plan for an invisible keyboard that tracks your fingers using the front-facing selfie camera on your phone or tablet. The keyboard, cunningly named SelfieType, uses AI to "see" your fingers as you tap them on the desk in front of your propped-up phone.

The Segway S-Pod
Segway presented what it calls the S-Pod. It definitely looks like someone carved out an egg and slapped some wheels on it, but there's much more to it than that.
In Segway speak, the S-Pod is a "first-class smart transporting pod" that it thinks airports, theme parks and other venues will take a liking to. Imagine mall security rolling up in a fleet of these bad boys. No, think of the Paul Blart: Mall Cop trilogy that could be.

Kohler Moxie Shower Head CES 2020
If you love to sing in the shower, you have plenty of options when it comes to waterproof Bluetooth speakers. The most seamless way to integrate sound into your shower is with a built-in speaker, something Kohler has offered before in its Moxie line of shower heads with wireless speakers. Kohler is revamping this line in 2020 with the addition of a new showerhead with built-in audio from Harman Kardon.

The Y-Brush returns
Last year, the Y-Brush promised nothing short of a potential dental miracle. The strange looking toothbrush was designed to clean all of your teeth in just 10 seconds. Now a year later at CES, the 10-second toothbrush is back in its final form, and this time you can actually buy one. And that's good news because in the landscape of "tech toothbrushes" the Y-Brush offers something that Oral-B and Colgate don't: efficiency.

Razr's Eracing Simulator
The Razer Eracing Simulator concept is a high-end racing seat and display that it might at some point build on a case-by-case basis for esports racing leagues it partners with. It combines a hydraulic racing seat, a projection screen and a high-end gaming wheel and pedals into a single gigantic product.

Narwal mop and vacuum robot
Once it's done cleaning up a mess, the Narwal T10 vacuum-cleaner robot can clean clean itself. It even has a tank of clean water inside so it can mop your floor, too. After it finishes the job, it moves the dirty water to a second tank and uses clean water from its first tank to take a quick bath. Best of all? It's controlled with an app that lets you create a layout of your home.

SA-1 urban air taxi from Hyundai and Uber Elevate
Hyundai Motor Group has partnered with Uber to build vehicles specifically for the ride-hailing service, but not in the way any of us expected. Meet the Hyundai Urban Air Mobility concept, an air taxi concept designed for Uber Elevate's upcoming urban air travel service and part of a trio of future city transport concepts debuted at CES 2020 this week.

Wello Family
Got an extra $9,000 and the urge to own a bike that's also a car? The Wello Family is your solar-powered middle-ground solution. At 7.4 feet in length and 2.7 feet in width, the French-made vehicle is designed for an adult rider with one adult passenger or two kids in the back.

Delta's exoskeleton
OK, now here's something cool -- a wearable exoskeleton from Delta, the Guardian XO, designed to help ramp agents lift heavy loads. The battery-powered wearable robot can help you safely lift up to 200 pounds.

URGONight brain-training headband
For $500 you can own a brain-training headband during the day that will monitor your brain and provide activities on your phone to help you wind down at night. During clinical trials, the company claims the gadget's neurofeedback sent people to dreamland 40% faster, and cut nighttime interruptions in half.