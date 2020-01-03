Tesla Cybertruck Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV 2020 Corvette C8 Tesla Model S Review Jeep Gladiator Review 2020 Kia Telluride Review Best cars under $30,000 Best luxury SUVs Best hybrid cars Favorite car tech features

Segway S-Pod is a maneuverable egg you can sit in

Free marketing advice: How about Segway calls it the S'EggWay?

Listen
- 01:13
Segway S-Pod

Segway says the Jurassic World Gyrosphere influenced this, but it looks more like a chair from Wall-E.

 Segway
This story is part of CES 2020, complete coverage of the showroom floor for the hottest new tech gadgets around.

Here come the quirky CES 2020 machines. Today, Segway presented what it calls the S-Pod. It definitely looks like someone carved out an egg and slapped some wheels on it, but there's much more to it than that.

In Segway speak, the S-Pod is a "first-class smart transporting pod" that it thinks airports, theme parks and other venues will take a liking to. Imagine mall security rolling up in a fleet of these bad boys. No, think of the Paul Blart: Mall Cop trilogy that could be.

I digress. The S-Pod's trick is that it's self-leveling, so anyone can sit back and relax instead of standing up and focusing on balance. Those who strap in can adjust the speed up to 24 mph. Yeah, this thing will zip around. If you need to maneuver, the S-Pod rotates from the middle and there's no leaning required to make directional or speed changes. It's all controlled from a handling knob.  

Segway also mentioned some remote control capabilities, though it didn't expand much on them. The company only said there's a detachable pad, presumably to control the seated scooter of sorts from afar.

The company didn't mention when it plans to start sales of this machine and Segway didn't immediately return a request for comment. But, it looks just about ready to roll at your local mall or airport. Stay tuned for my details from CES next week.

Now playing: Watch this: Ninebot GoKart lets you live out your Mario Kart fantasy...
1:38

