X

Most Interesting Kitchen Tools and Tech We Saw at CES 2024

A toaster for steak that cost three times as much as my first car, a first-of-its-kind grill and robots making ice creams were among the coolest pieces of kitchen technology we found at CES 2024.

david-watsky-headshot
david-watsky-headshot
David Watsky
David lives in Brooklyn where he's spent more than a decade covering all things edible, including meal kit services, food subscriptions, kitchen tools and cooking tips. Since earning a BA in English from Northeastern in Boston, he's toiled in nearly every aspect of the food business, including as a line cook in Rhode Island where he once made a steak sandwich for Lamar Odom. Right now, he's likely somewhere stress-testing a blender or researching the best way to make bacon. Anything with sesame is his all-time favorite food this week.
See full bio
David Watsky
ColdSnap at CES 2024
1 of 12 ColdSnap

The Coolest Kitchen Tech and Cooking Innovations We Saw at CES 2024

We saw a bunch of cool stuff at CES 2024, and a lot of it was edible. The world's largest tech expo had cooking robots, smart kitchen composters and even a toaster meant to sear your best ribeyes, vertically in under two minutes. And here's how that robot food tasted, ranked from worst to best.

Hungry for more? Here's all the best cooking tech and kitchen innovation we spotted at CES 2024.

steak toaster
2 of 12 David Watsky/CNET

A $3,500 toaster for steak

Would you put a good ribeye in a toaster? The makers of this pricey new infrared vertical grill think you should. The SeerGrills Perfecta, which cooks meat standing upright with burners that reach "up to 1,600 degrees F," was one of the most curious pieces of kitchen hardware we saw at this year's show. 

The SeerGrills team wasn't doing any cooking demos, so we'll have to take their word for it for now. You can read more about the Perfecta in our full breakdown here

digital control panel
3 of 12 David Watsky/CNET

Weber Summit Smart Grill

Weber showed off its impressive line of new grills at CES. The $3,800 Summit SmartFS38X is the brand's most intelligent grill yet, with all digital controls and burners that adjust on their own to maintain optimal temperature and reignite themselves when they go out.

But that's not even the coolest thing about the Weber Summit SmartFS38X...

Webber Summit Grill Broiler
4 of 12 David Watsky/CNET

Weber Summit Smart Grill

Weber's new grill features a blazing top-down infrared broiler, the first of its kind, to give a quick crust to steaks, chops and salmon filets without looking them through the grates. 

indoor smoker with brisket
5 of 12 GE Profile

GE Profile Indoor Smart Smoker

That's right, an indoor smoker. GE Profle's indoor BBQ smoker was one of the buzziest reveals at CES. The novel appliance uses a catalyst converter to remove the nasty bits from smoke, leaving flavor-packed hot air to slow-cook meats, fish and cocktail garnishes without smoking out the kitchen.

The bad news? It costs a whopping $1,000.

stir fry in front of robot machine
6 of 12 David Watsky/CNET

TechMagic Stir-Fry robot

TechMagic's robot stir-fry maker was wowing the hungry masses at CES. The mostly autonomous machine is huge and meant for restaurants. It turned out tasty stir-fry in under 2 minutes.

beer brewer
7 of 12 iGulu

iGulu F1 Home Brewer

iGulu has its new home brewing system on display at CES. The iGulu F1 simplifies beer-making with automation that lets you know when each ingredient needs to be added. The whole process takes about two weeks to make a hoppy IPA, creamy stout or citrus wheat bear.

cocktail inside machine
8 of 12 David Watsky/CNET

Barsys 360 Cocktail Robot

My expectations were tempered for the Barsys 360 robot cocktail machine, but the Madras I sipped was excellent. The Barsys 360 has six receptacles to pour booze, juice and other mixers. An app lets you know which cocktails you can make with the ingredients and a special cup with paddles mixes up the drink for you.

This thing seemed to work well and it looks pretty cool. We might need to haul one in for CNET's next office happy hour.

reencle composter
9 of 12 David Watsky/CNET

Reencle Gravity Composter

Reencle showed off its new microbe organic composter at CES 2024. The Gravity composter takes a cue from your gut. It uses microbes to turn food scraps into usable soil, whereas other smart composters rely on simple dehydration, Reencle's founder told me.

We're planning to test the Reencle Gravity this year to see if its lofty claims are true. 

willcook oven bag ces
10 of 12 John Kim/CNET

WillCook Oven Bag

This stylish bag uses battery-generated heat to keep food warm for up to eight hours. The WillCook oven bag retails for $200 and comes in tan, black and brown.

bello water maker
11 of 12 David Watsky/CNET

Bello Water Purifier and Infuser

The new Bello water infuser both purifies your H2O and adds a flavor punch such as lemon-matcha or mango. 

Your Brita could never...

person putting can in machine
12 of 12 Coldsnap

ColdSnap Ice Cream Robot

This wasn't ColdSnap's first appearance at CES but the Keurig of ice cream makers is inching closer to consumer release. The brand says its machines, which make bowls of ice cream in under two minutes, will be ready to buy in 2025. 

Now, check out all the wackiest and most futuristic tech from CES 2024.

More Galleries

AI Is Everywhere at CES 2024. Here's the Coolest Tech We've Seen So Far
2024 Volkswagen ID 7

AI Is Everywhere at CES 2024. Here's the Coolest Tech We've Seen So Far

18 Photos
Futuristic CES 2024 Tech Concepts We Can Hardly Wait For
CES 2024 in Las Vegas

Futuristic CES 2024 Tech Concepts We Can Hardly Wait For

12 Photos
17 Hidden iOS 17 Features and Settings on Your iPhone
Invitation for the Apple September iPhone 15 event

17 Hidden iOS 17 Features and Settings on Your iPhone

18 Photos
Samsung Concept Flip Phone Lets You Bend It in Both Directions
img-1596

Samsung Concept Flip Phone Lets You Bend It in Both Directions

8 Photos
AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?
img-1599-2.jpg

AI or Not AI: Can You Spot the Real Photos?

17 Photos
I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites
img-0368.jpg

I Took 600+ Photos With the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Look at My Favorites

34 Photos
The New TVs You Must See at CES 2024
LG OLED T TV

The New TVs You Must See at CES 2024

8 Photos