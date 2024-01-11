Most Interesting Kitchen Tools and Tech We Saw at CES 2024
A toaster for steak that cost three times as much as my first car, a first-of-its-kind grill and robots making ice creams were among the coolest pieces of kitchen technology we found at CES 2024.
We saw a bunch of cool stuff at CES 2024, and a lot of it was edible. The world's largest tech expo had cooking robots, smart kitchen composters and even a toaster meant to sear your best ribeyes, vertically in under two minutes. And here's how that robot food tasted, ranked from worst to best.
Hungry for more? Here's all the best cooking tech and kitchen innovation we spotted at CES 2024.
A $3,500 toaster for steak
Would you put a good ribeye in a toaster? The makers of this pricey new infrared vertical grill think you should. The SeerGrills Perfecta, which cooks meat standing upright with burners that reach "up to 1,600 degrees F," was one of the most curious pieces of kitchen hardware we saw at this year's show.
The SeerGrills team wasn't doing any cooking demos, so we'll have to take their word for it for now. You can read more about the Perfecta in our full breakdown here.
Weber Summit Smart Grill
Weber showed off its impressive line of new grills at CES. The $3,800 Summit SmartFS38X is the brand's most intelligent grill yet, with all digital controls and burners that adjust on their own to maintain optimal temperature and reignite themselves when they go out.
But that's not even the coolest thing about the Weber Summit SmartFS38X...
Weber's new grill features a blazing top-down infrared broiler, the first of its kind, to give a quick crust to steaks, chops and salmon filets without looking them through the grates.
GE Profile Indoor Smart Smoker
That's right, an indoor smoker. GE Profle's indoor BBQ smoker was one of the buzziest reveals at CES. The novel appliance uses a catalyst converter to remove the nasty bits from smoke, leaving flavor-packed hot air to slow-cook meats, fish and cocktail garnishes without smoking out the kitchen.
The bad news? It costs a whopping $1,000.
TechMagic Stir-Fry robot
TechMagic's robot stir-fry maker was wowing the hungry masses at CES. The mostly autonomous machine is huge and meant for restaurants. It turned out tasty stir-fry in under 2 minutes.
iGulu F1 Home Brewer
iGulu has its new home brewing system on display at CES. The iGulu F1 simplifies beer-making with automation that lets you know when each ingredient needs to be added. The whole process takes about two weeks to make a hoppy IPA, creamy stout or citrus wheat bear.
Barsys 360 Cocktail Robot
My expectations were tempered for the Barsys 360 robot cocktail machine, but the Madras I sipped was excellent. The Barsys 360 has six receptacles to pour booze, juice and other mixers. An app lets you know which cocktails you can make with the ingredients and a special cup with paddles mixes up the drink for you.
This thing seemed to work well and it looks pretty cool. We might need to haul one in for CNET's next office happy hour.
Reencle Gravity Composter
Reencle showed off its new microbe organic composter at CES 2024. The Gravity composter takes a cue from your gut. It uses microbes to turn food scraps into usable soil, whereas other smart composters rely on simple dehydration, Reencle's founder told me.
We're planning to test the Reencle Gravity this year to see if its lofty claims are true.
WillCook Oven Bag
This stylish bag uses battery-generated heat to keep food warm for up to eight hours. The WillCook oven bag retails for $200 and comes in tan, black and brown.
Bello Water Purifier and Infuser
The new Bello water infuser both purifies your H2O and adds a flavor punch such as lemon-matcha or mango.
Your Brita could never...
ColdSnap Ice Cream Robot
This wasn't ColdSnap's first appearance at CES but the Keurig of ice cream makers is inching closer to consumer release. The brand says its machines, which make bowls of ice cream in under two minutes, will be ready to buy in 2025.
Now, check out all the wackiest and most futuristic tech from CES 2024.