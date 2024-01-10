You Can Cook Dinner in This Stylish Shoulder Bag We Found at CES 2024

To-go food just got a very literal interpretation with the launch of a new shoulder bag that warms, and even cooks food, at up 300 degrees F. We spotted the piece of highly functional fashion at CES 2024, and had to stop to get the lowdown.

The accessory in question is the WillCook Oven Bag The brand's Chief Technology Officer, Ayaka Ueda, told CNET that the lightweight, portable, battery-powered bag is microwave-safe and its patented cloth generates heat. It's powered by a built-in rechargeable battery that can warm food lunch in as quickly as 20 minutes. Once warm, it keeps solids or liquids at 140 degrees F for more than two hours.

I can see this bag making a difference in keeping food warm for picnics, and in warming up dishes as you're on your way to parties, potlucks and family dinners.

The Willcook also keeps a good chill for your warm-weather outings. The stylish bag, available in black and brown, has cooling capabilities thanks to insulating cotton and an aluminum film. Ueda explains that WillCook will keep cold beverages at around 40 degrees F for two to three hours. We've tested coolers and cooler bags that can keep a chill as well as the WillCook, but not many that also feature a proactive heating element.

Heat your lunch on your way to work with the WillCook oven bag. John Kim

In a world full of same old, same old, WillCook appears to have something new. The bag retails for $200 and will start shipping in September 2024. We plan to test one out and report back with findings.

