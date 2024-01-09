ColdSnap Makes Homemade Ice Cream in Under 2 Minutes, and It's Inching Closer to Release

At CES 2021, CNET got a first test and taste of the ColdSnap, a pod-style (think Keurig) at-home ice cream maker, which churns out fresh servings of ice cream in under two minutes. The appliance can also make frozen boozy beverages, smoothies and coffee drinks. Now, three years later, the device is back at CES 2024. The ice cream was sweet, creamy and delicious, and I should know because I tested it every time I walked by the booth.

I still can't buy a ColdSnap for my home until 2025, but we all might get to try it at a restaurant. The first-of-its-kind ice cream machine will be rolling out to restaurant partners this year.

Watch this: ColdSnap Makes Flavored Ice Cream in Minutes 03:55

Back in its initial prototype phase, CNET's own Lexy Savvides took the first-of-its-kind frozen treat dispenser for an exclusive spin. She liked the ice cream then, as did I when I wolfed down a cup of vanilla this week at the world's largest tech trade show. The ice cream, made with real cream, cane sugar and nothing scary, was up to snuff and similar to gelato in consistency; somewhere between traditional ice cream and soft serve.

Pod goes in. Ice cream comes out. David Watsky/CNET

The "pods," which are about the size of a Red Bull can and fully recyclable, don't require freezing or refrigeration. Simply scan the barcode to let the ColdSnap know what it's making and plop the canister in through the top. A few gentle whirrs and about 90 seconds later, a fresh batch of ice cream (or smoothie or coffee drink) oozes softly into the waiting bowl below.

We're all screaming for ice cream made at home in under two minutes. ColdSnap

The countertop machine is hefty, weighing in at 50 pounds, and takes up more space on the counter than we'd want to forfeit: It measures 11.5 inches wide by 17.75 high and nearly 20 inches in depth. Before the ColdSnap, making ice cream from scratch, even with a new-fangled electronic model like the viral Ninja Creami, you know it takes up to eight hours to freeze a custard enough to be spun into ice cream. Crowded counter aside, if you love ice cream but hate waiting hours for it or paying $8 a pint, the ColdSnap will get plenty of reps.

I'm looking forward to getting ColdSnap ice cream and more from a local restaurant or food court in the near future. Until then, I might have to walk by that booth one more time...

