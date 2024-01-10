This Countertop Food Composter Takes a Cue From Your Gut

Food waste is a major pet peeve at CNET, and we're always on the hunt for tools and systems that can lessen the environmental dilemma. This week at CES 2024, I learned something critical about electronic composters from Reencle, an automatic smart countertop composter company with a strong presence big consumer tech show in Las Vegas, showing off its new waste-fighting technology.

When I pressed the Reencle rep about why this model is "better," his answer was simple: "Reencles actually composts organic waste, while the others -- Lomi, Mill Bin, Vitamix -- simply dehydrate food scraps, stripping them of precious nutrients that power plants in your lawn, home and garden."

The answer could be summed up in a single word: microorganisms. Reencle says it's patented microbes that quickly break down food waste into garden-grade soil healthy enough to enrich existing soil and grow plants.

The subscription-based Mill Bin quietly and odorlessly processes food scraps into soil. Mill

I'm currently testing Mill Bin, a new entry to the smart composting category and one of Reencle's key competitors. CNET also tested Lomi, perhaps the most well-known odorless countertop composter, back in 2022.

So, why does that matter? It doesn't if you simply plan to dispose of the safely processed waste in the backyard and don't expect to get much back from the output. But if you're hoping to turn apple cores and onion skins into high-octane compost fuel for your outdoor or indoor plants, Reencle may be the countertop composter you want.

Reencle showed off its new microbial composter at CES 2024. David Watsky/CNET

Reencle's system relies on a different approach, adding microbes to break down soil on a cellular level and help retain critical nutrients, rather than simple dehydration. This process is more in line with natural composting, although Reencle's cycle finishes in as little as 24 hours, depending on the amount. Composting outside can take months.

My current experience testing Mill Bin aligns with the Reencle rep's assessment of the product. While the Mill Bin quietly and efficiently turns food scraps into soil overnight, that soil isn't composted well enough to nourish plants.

I recently tried to pot an otherwise healthy aloe plant using finished Mill Bin soil as an experiment. It wilted and died within days.

Reencle's latest addition has a countdown clock so you know when that compost will be ready for the garden. David Watsky/CNET

At CES this week, Reencle launched its new 21-liter bin -- a full 7 liters larger than the existing model. In addition to more capacity for banana peels and chicken bones, the new Reencle has a digital countdown indicating when compost is ready for the garden. It also tells you how much space is left inside for more fresh scraps.

I even got to see what Reencle's insides look like. David Watsky/CNET

The Reencle Prime retails for $499 and is available now. I already ordered up and plan to test Reencle to compare my findings with the Lomi, Mill Bin and Vitamix FoodCycler, which I'm currently testing. Check back soon to see which countertop composter reigns supreme. And meanwhile, here are the other most interesting CES gadgets we've encountered so far.