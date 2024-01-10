X

Futuristic CES 2024 Tech Concepts We Can Hardly Wait For

The world's biggest consumer tech show lets us dream of a Jetsons-style world where these futuristic concepts come to pass.

Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
CNET freelancer Gael Fashingbauer Cooper, a journalist and pop-culture junkie, is co-author of "Whatever Happened to Pudding Pops? The Lost Toys, Tastes and Trends of the '70s and '80s," as well as "The Totally Sweet '90s." If Marathon candy bars ever come back, she'll be first in line.
Gael Fashingbauer Cooper
CES 2024 in Las Vegas
1 of 12 James Martin/CNET

Looking to the Future

CES 2024 is a candy-colored box of goodies. While you can certainly buy some of the wares at the show, some of the most intriguing tech concepts trumpeted at CES are visions of the future we wish were already real. (Others were straight-up wacky.) Here's what's sparking our imagination.

rotated-1704684299-cnet-ces-2024-doublepoint-watch-nick-wolny.jpg
2 of 12 Nick Wolny/CNET

Doublepoint Android watch software

A Finnish startup created some impressive software, called Doublepoint, that turns your smartwatch running Android's WatchOS into a kind of remote control you can wear on your wrist.

It makes your watch a general-purpose controller for any device via a Bluetooth connection. You may be able to dim your lights, scroll Netflix or do any number of other things.

hisense-car-movie.png
3 of 12 Hisense

Hisense projector concept car

Hisense doesn't make cars, but the company is demonstrating its laser TV in-car technology at CES. CNET's David Katzmaier calls it "basically a drive-in movie theater built into your car." There's a laser projector right on the front bumper -- you could project a movie straight from your car onto a flat surface, like your garage door. Inside the car, you can turn the windshield into an information hub, allowing drivers to simultaneously observe virtual images and the real environment. 

img-0122
4 of 12 Tara Brown/CNET

Samsung Transparent Micro-LED

Transparent OLED and even LCD-based screens have been around for a while, but Samsung says its micro-LED display technology produces brighter, clearer images and is more transparent than the going tech. That means you should be able to see through it more easily to objects on the other side. 

One intriguing use: One day, you could be in a luxury box at an athletic event or concert looking through this transparent micro-LED glass. Scores, replays and highlights could appear on the "windows" and augment the experience of the game without obscuring it. (You're still on your own for getting those luxury box tickets, however.)

samsung flip concept phone at ces 2024
5 of 12 Lisa Eadicicco

Samsung's Flip Phone Concept

Samsung's Flex In & Out Flip concept is like a Galaxy Z Flip you can fold in both directions. Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and other flip phones you can buy today, it folds completely backward so that you use the phone's 6.7-inch screen even when the device is shut.

dukebox-01
6 of 12 LG

LG DukeBox

If you've ever wanted to sync up The Wizard of Oz with Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, the LG DukeBox might be just the device for you. It's a 360-degree speaker with a transparent OLED panel at the front to show off the tube amplifier inside. LG says the screen can be used to watch movies or "create a cozy fireplace ambiance where the vacuum tube is visible amidst the flickering flames."

ces-lgalphable-00-00-01-07-still001
7 of 12

LG Concept Car

LG has a car? It's just a concept for now, but this futuristic beauty features completely autonomous driving, seats that turn completely around, and of course, plenty of screens. It also works with LG's smart home system, and there's a video game system and concierge station that holds a wine bottle. AR displays give you information on businesses you're passing as the car drives you around.

samsung-displays-for-cars-seq-00-03-02-17-still004
8 of 12

Samsung Rollable OLED

This car displays Samsung's flexible rollable OLED display technology. These screens offer small, unobtrusive displays when you're driving, but when you need to charge your electric vehicle, you can fold out the screen to a larger size for movie watching or playing games. It folds right back up to the size of a chunky highlighter when you're done.

A crystal made of glass that can capture solar energy.
9 of 12 Jon Reed/CNET

Stained Glass Solar Panels

Think you know what solar panels look like? Think again. This crystal isn't just an art object but a solar panel capable of turning sunlight energy into power. Extra points for not looking like a giant, unsightly black box.

razer-project-esther-3
10 of 12 Razer/CNET

Project Esther Gaming Cushion Concept

Razer shows off its new Sensa HD Haptics technology with a concept for a gaming chair cushion. Project Esther, an add-on cushion unveiled at CES, is the first demonstration Razer has offered held of the new technology, which comes via its acquisition of Interhaptics in 2022. It straps on to a chair and creates sensations to let you feel as if you're really experiencing the game you're playing.

A model of a skyscraper with black lines on the windows representing potential perovskite solar cells.
11 of 12 Jon Reed/CNET

Panasonic's Novel Solar Cells

Panasonic has a plan to one day turn walls and windows into solar energy. The new solar technology, perovskite, uses different materials than traditional silicon solar panels. The fact that the materials are printed onto walls and windows means Panasonic can manufacture components at much lower temperatures -- which saves energy -- and the solar cells themselves have the potential to one day capture as much energy as traditional solar panels, if not more.

Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept
12 of 12 Honda

Honda 0 Series Saloon Concept

Honda gave CES attendees their first peek at its next generation of battery electric cars, the Honda 0 (pronounced "zero") series, expected to launch in the US in 2026. Shown here is the sharply styled 0 Series Saloon, the flagship model.

It will be joined by the more upright and van-shaped Honda 0 Space-Hub, featuring a transparent canopy and center-facing bench seats.

