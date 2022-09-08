Apple's Dynamic Island: The Future of iPhone Widgets, or Something More?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Dynamic Island is the most Apple name of all Apple names. The feature, a part of the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro announced at Apple's latest product event, was maybe the most surprising feature on Apple's next phone: The little black oval front-facing camera cut-out has become the unlikely home for an animated series of new notifications that will pop up, and around, where you'd normally be posing for selfies.

I looked at the feature while visiting Apple Park in Cupertino this week, and it filled me with a weird but familiar feeling. I couldn't pin down exactly where it was coming from, at first. Then, suddenly, it kicked in. And it made me think.

I thought of AR.

Apple's long-expected AR (and VR) headset didn't make an appearance at the "Far Out" event, to no surprise. But as the questions inevitably rise about when such a headset could make its debut, so too will the questions about how that headset's OS will need to feel consistent with Apple's line of existing products and software.

Is Apple's next new interface feature, which seems to blend notifications and widgets in an animated blend, the future of phones? Or is it, maybe, the future of Apple's communication language as it starts to move beyond flat screens and into a universe of VR and AR?

Dynamic Island makes a lot more sense the more I think about it.

Using the Meta Quest 2 for the last few years, I'm used to a number of notifications that pop up for me in VR. I get text messages, Slacks from my phone and pings that friends are online. I see things appear and, sometimes, I can click up and interact with these messages. Sometimes not.

The future of AR glasses and headsets, according to companies like Meta, is about serving up quick contextual information that can be interacted with. Pop-up bubbles, in a sense. Smart and dynamic notifications. No one's really nailed this type of interface language for AR yet, because so few AR headsets right now exist, and the ones that do aren't super-connected with vast mobile ecosystems like phones. It'll help to have something more than notifications, but less annoying than standard apps and widgets. Something that could start small and suddenly become big.

Is that Dynamic Island?

I watched as a small phone icon bloomed out to become a Music interface widget. Or, an icon showing AirPods being connected. On a phone, these types of features could be really fun and useful, but how different would many of them be from the Lock Screen interfaces and widgets that are already on iPhones?

On an AR headset that would eventually remove us from our phone screens in place of a larger, all-surrounding immersive screen, however, Dynamic Island-type interfaces could be ways to know when other things are happening and suddenly jump into them without opening up apps, or having to invoke little widgets. They'd happen and then fade away.

I'm speculating, of course. But Apple's expected to announce its own AR/VR headset early next year, and we're getting to the point where the existing product line will likely be around when this headset arrives. Is Apple going to have a common design language in its future immersive tech? If so, how will it flow?

It makes me wonder more than ever if a little thing like Dynamic Island is the start of something bigger. Maybe not, but I see a brilliant little interface that could have a more immersive, ambient, cross-device future like the one Apple needs to create for its future headset. Dynamic Island would be as good a place to start as any.