Apple Raises Prices on iPhone 15 Models, but Promises Exciting Upgrades

The iPhone 15 will be available on Sept. 22, Apple revealed during its "Wonderlust" event on Tuesday. The new flagship phone will start at $799 in the US, while the iPhone 15 Plus with the larger display and bigger battery will cost $899. Apple also revealed the iPhone 15 Pro, starting at $999, and iPhone 15 Pro Max with a price tag of $1,199.

Tuesday's event unveiled the iPhone 15 with the phone's newest upgrades, such as a brighter screen, new camera system and the long-awaited addition of a USB-C port. As for the iPhone 15 Pro, it will have a new A17 Pro chip and a titanium chassis that makes it the lightest Pro model ever.

Preorders for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will start on Friday. Apple and carriers will offer trade-in deals for those with older iPhones who want to get the newest phones.

Apple also unveiled its latest updates to its wearable lineup, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Both are getting brighter screens and new gesture features.